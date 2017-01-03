Choosing between vinyl and digital music is often a question of personal taste; vinyl may offer better sound quality than some streaming services, but digital streaming is certainly more convenient. Vinyl is expensive, digital is usually cheaper.

However, Gearbox Records, a vinyl-led record label and production company, is doing its best to deliver the best of both worlds by crowdfunding the 'Gearbox Automatic' - a turntable that synchronises with your Spotify playlists.

MORE: Spotify wants to give on-demand features to non-paying customers

The Automatic can tell you which song is playing via a push notification on your smartphone. It gives you the option to add it to a playlist on the "platform of your choice", although only Spotify is shown in Gearbox's video.

However, it doesn't have a way to digitise your vinyl records, so you'll have to make do with the sound quality on the streaming platform.

It's a small device that plays 33 or 45rpm records, and comes with an acrylic platter and case. There's also Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity built-in, so you can stream to a wireless speaker - this may encourage more people to listen to their vinyl than the 48 per cent who currently don't.

You can back the Gearbox Automatic on Kickstarter for £400, with shipping predicted for the end of 2017.

MORE: Bowie's Blackstar helps vinyl sales hit 25-year high

MORE: RokBlok is the world's first portable wireless record player