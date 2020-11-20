Galaxy Buds Live wireless in-ears slashed in price now in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Looking for some true wireless Samsung Galaxy headphones during the Black Friday sales frenzy? We've got you covered: the latest August-release Galaxy Buds Live (RRP £179) just dropped to £115 at Amazon – a massive £64 saving on their original launch price. It's the lowest price we've seen by quite a wide margin too, so if it's got to be the Buds Live, you really are getting the best deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just £115 at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Live £179 £115 at Amazon (save £64)

This 36% off deal is only applicable for the Mystic White colourway, but if that still suits, this is a great deal on a pair of Samsung's newest (and most intriguingly shaped) Galaxy buds – especially when you consider that the black colourway will set you back £197 at Amazon. View Deal

Under intense review, we praised the Buds Live's "comfortable, clever design", "impressive bass weight" and "clear and open presentation", and while they didn't wow us for timing, dynamics and the overall user experience, at this price they just became a competitive true wireless proposition.

And they're not short on features either. You'll get active noise cancelling, Bluetooth 5.0, six hours of life at full charge (with ANC on and Bixby voice control off) with a further 15 hours provided by the carry case. Having Bixby on drops the battery life to 5.5 hours and the case to 20 hours. Alternatively, battery life can be extended to eight hours and 29 hours if you switch both noise-cancelling and Bixby off.

Thanks to the USB-C quick charge support, five minutes is enough to get you around an hour’s playback too.

Tempted? We wouldn't wait too long before heading over to Amazon for your set.

MORE:

Prefer Bose headphones? Check out the Best Bose Black Friday deals

Looking for Sony over-ears? See the Best Black Friday Sony XM3 and XM4 deals

Read all our Samsung Galaxy reviews