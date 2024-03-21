Forget the Amazon sales, we've found 6 OLED TV deals that will put a real Spring in your step

Amazon has launched its Spring Deal Days savings event, and while it might be a great time to grab a new pair of wireless headphones or a soundbar, the OLED TV deals leave something to be desired.

While there are plenty of models on sale, we've found that other retailers are offering competitive deals that can save you even more money. Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks both have hefty discounts running on top-notch OLED TVs right now, and we've taken the liberty of rounding up those very deals.

LG G2

LG OLED55G2 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Flg-oled55g26la.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com""> £2399 £899 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)

We know that this isn't the latest and greatest OLED TV from LG, in fact, it's about to be replaced by the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/lg-g4" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">G4, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/lg-oled65g2-2022-oled-tv" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">G2. We reviewed the larger 65-inch model at launch and awarded it five stars, and we have it on good authority that this smaller version is still a fantastic TV even considering current rivals on the market – especially at this price. Be sure to use code LG10PERCENT for the full savings.

We know the G2 isn't LG's newest, flashiest model, but at this price, it's a mighty tempting OLED TV. Packed with features and picture performance aplenty, the G2 is probably the best-value OLED TV on the market right now; as long as you don't care about having the latest model number.

In our review of the 65-inch model back in 2022, we praised its improved brightness and punchy colours, as well as its updated gallery design; and we have it on good authority that the 55-inch model should provide a similar experience.

This TV is also a haven for console gamers, thanks to its four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, 4K/120Hz support and support for Dolby Vision Gaming on the Xbox Series X. LG's Game Optimiser menu is also present here, which is still one of the best game mode menus on the market.

Its original RRP was £2399 back in 2022, but the 55-inch LG G2 can now be yours for just £899 if you purchase through Richer Sounds and use code LG10PERCENT at checkout. For reference, Amazon currently has this TV for sale at £949.

LG C3

LG OLED65C3 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6221&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-56955-lg-c3-series-oled65c36lc-65-4k-smart-uhd-oled-tv.aspx" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk""> £2899 £1439 at Sevenoaks (save £1560)

LG's C series OLEDs have been the jack of all trade TVs for quite some time, and the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/lg-c3-oled65c3" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"">C3 is no exception. Its picture and features are as dependable as ever, and we've become much more fond of it with each drop in price. Be sure to sign up for Sevenoaks' Rewards scheme and use code GD10PC for the full discount.

The LG C3 OLED TV is still the best all-rounder for most people thanks to its comprehensive feature set and impressive picture performance. We felt that it was a little bit too pricey at launch, with very few upgrades over its predecessor; but at this price, it's a much easier sell.

We complimented its "balanced, authentic picture quality" and "flawless gaming spec" (4K/120Hz, four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR and ALLM) in our review, which is why it earns our recommendation. It supports a host of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos audio; practically everything you could need is on board.

While we were hesitant to recommend the C3 at its launch price of £2899, this deal brings the price down to £1439. Just make sure you sign up for Sevenoaks' Rewards scheme and use code GD10PC for a combined savings of £1560. For reference, Amazon is currently selling the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV for £1599.

Sony A80L

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6221&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-55711-sony-xr-55a80l-55-4k-uhd-oled-tv.aspx" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk""> £2399 £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £1000)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-xr-55a80l" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"">Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set. Be sure to sign up to Sevenoaks' Rewards membership for the full discount.

We've made no secret of how much we adore the Sony A80L OLED TV, as we awarded it the prestigious Product of the Year Award last year. In a year with fierce competition from Micro Lens Array and QD-OLED TVs, the Sony A80L proved that standard 'WOLED' still has plenty to offer.

It features excellent contrast and a natural, balanced image that dazzles. While it isn't as bright as its next-generation OLED competitors, its picture performance is more than worthy of its Award-winning title. It's also an ideal pick for gamers thanks to its 4K/120Hz capabilities, and while we would have preferred four HDMI 2.1 sockets, two will suffice for most users.

We reviewed this set at £2399, however, you can find it for £1399 on Sevenoaks via its free Rewards membership programme; which is £100 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price.

Sony A95L

Sony XR-55A95L <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6221&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-55717-sony-xr-55a95l-55-4k-uhd-oled-tv.aspx" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk""> £2999 £2299 at Sevenoaks (save £700)

Sony's follow-up to its first QD-OLED TV is an absolute marvel. With crisp detail and staggering levels of contrast, the A95L is a sight to behold; however, we couldn't deny the fact that it was rather pricey at launch. Hopefully, this Sevenoaks Rewards member price should sweeten the deal, and it's available at the same price on <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fsony-bravia-xr55a95lu.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"">Richer Sounds (with the VIP member discount).

Sony's flagship OLED TV for 2023 is an absolute stunner as it pushes the boundaries of QD-OLED screen technology. The A95L QD-OLED TV is a winner on practically all fronts, thanks to its exceptional colour, contrast and detail. Its built-in speaker system is also good, which is a rarity on the majority of super-slim OLED TVs that come through our TV and AV test room.

Once again it features a plethora of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1 (only two of the four ports are this spec), VRR and ALLM. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, as well as a much-improved stand compared to its predecessor.

Amazon is currently selling this TV for £2499, but you can save yourself an additional £200 if you purchase via Sevenoaks' Rewards membership or Richer Sounds' VIP membership schemes.

Samsung S95C

Samsung QE65S95C <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fsamsung-qe65s95c.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com""> £3599 £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £1800)

We called the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-qe65s95c" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">S95C "one of the most technically capable TVs there’s ever been" in our review, and we stand by that claim. Feature-rich and super punchy in the picture department, this QD-OLED TV is sure to blow you away, especially at this price. Use code SAMSUNG10PERCENT at checkout for full savings.

Samsung's flagship QD-OLED TV for 2023 was nothing short of a technical marvel, and while the S95D is about to supplant it, we reckon it's still worth a look if you're after a TV that packs a punch. While we can't give this TV points for subtlety, its dazzling brightness, rich colours and impressive contrast make up for that.

As is the case with the other TVs on this list, it is also well equipped for console gaming with four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. What you won't find, however, is Dolby Vision, as Samsung opts for HDR10+ on its sets instead.

We reviewed this model at the launch price of £3599, but Richer Sounds has it on sale for a fraction of that at just £1799, while Amazon is selling it for £1819. Don't forget to add code SAMSUNG10PERCENT at checkout for the best price.

Philips OLED808

Philips OLED808 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fphilips-55oled808.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com""> £1399 £1249 at Richer Sounds (save £150)

We've only just reviewed the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/philips-oled808-55oled808" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">OLED808 but it's already on sale. We awarded it five stars, stating that "the last OLED TV to arrive in 2023 is also one of the best", and we meant it. It's a talented performer in the picture department, and Ambilight seals the deal.

Philips was late to the OLED TV party in 2023, but the wait was certainly worth it. When we tested the OLED808, we appreciated its dynamism, balance and clarity, as well as its impressive sound by TV standards.

As is the case with the other TVs on this list, you get 4K/120Hz support, VRR and ALLM for next-generation console gaming. Dolby Vision is also supported, as is Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. This is a Philips TV, of course, so Ambilight is here to create a light show alongside whatever you're watching on screen.

We reviewed it at £1399, but Richer Sounds is already knocking £150 off the price – no membership or code required. We're cheating slightly here as the Philips OLED808 isn't available on Amazon, but it's still a great OLED TV at a discounted price.

