Forget Prime Day, I've found the 12 best non-Amazon hi-fi deals that are worth your time

Feeling fatigued by all the Amazon Prime Day deals news getting thrown at you this week and you're not even a Prime member to take advantage of them? Or, want to nab a fab audio deal but don't want to give your hard-earned money to Jeff Bezos' empire?

You're not alone. Prime Day might have thrown up some great savings on the best TVs, best headphones and even a Sony turntable, but plenty of other retailers have also got in on the action during the big summer sales event with their own collection of discounts.

More importantly for me (and I hope to you, What Hi-Fi? readers), these trusted retailers are offering some big savings across a variety of fantastic hi-fi and headphones products. I've picked out a dozen five-star products below (some are even current What Hi-Fi? Awards winners) that span portable DACs, stereo speakers, all-in-one streaming systems and luxury open-back wired headphones – all of which are on sale right now across reputable retailers such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, Premium Sound, Doug Brady HiFi and more.

You can make savings as small as £40 off a terrific budget portable DAC to a whopping great £460 discount on a stunning Marantz streaming system. And there isn't an Amazon link in sight. Happy shopping.

Best non-Amazon Prime Day deals on five-star products

Best speaker deals

KEF LS50 Meta speakers was £1099 now £999 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

Delivering class-leading sound for less than a grand, the KEF LS50 Meta are sensational five-star speakers and brilliant all-rounders. They're capable enough to work brilliantly with a wide range of source and amplifier partners, too. If you can afford them at their discounted price, buy them - you won't regret it.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Deal also at Premium Sound

Read our KEF LS50 Meta review

Best hi-fi deals

Marantz PM7000N streaming system was £1099 now £639 at ElectricShop (save £460)

A huge saving on a 2020 & 2021 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.

Read our Marantz PM7000N review

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 streaming system was £1799 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

A talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity, the Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds even more exciting. It forgoes some of its older sibling Evo 150's extra features (phono stage, balanced XLR, second speaker terminal pair), but remains great value with this ridiculously good deal. Just add speakers.

Read our Cambridge Audio Evo 75 review

Chord Mojo 2 DAC was £495 now £395 at Doug Brady Hi-Fi (save £100)

A superb DAC that transforms your laptop/headphone-based music listening. With unparalleled transparency, a lively, open sound and plenty of customisation options (not to mention a tidy compact size), it's the absolute best portable or desktop DAC solution in this price region by a country mile. Snap it up and save £100 before the deal is gone!

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Chord Mojo 2 review

Denon D-M41DAB CD micro-system was £329 now £199 at Richer Sounds (save £130)

The default budget micro-system choice for years, this Denon multi-award-winner is still at the top of its game at this budget price. This is a great saving on the main unit itself (you'll have to buy speakers separately), which features CD player, Bluetooth and radio – what's not to love?

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Denon D-M41DAB review

iFi Audio ZEN DAC V2 DAC was £199 now £159 at Futureshop (save £40)

Offering a significant upgrade over computer sound quality in an era where people need it most, the Zen DAC V2 is another feather in the cap for iFi’s budget Zen series. One of the very best ways to upgrade your desktop headphone system, and now even more affordable.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our iFi Zen DAC V2 review

Best wired headphones deals

Grado SR325x headphones was £330 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £81)

Our favourite wired headphones at this price, these latest-gen over-ear Grados are effortlessly musical and work a treat with a variety of hi-fi and portable sources. If you don't mind an open-back (leaky) design, this deal deserves to be snapped up.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Grado SR325x review

Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X was £249 now £212 at AV.com (save £37)

If you’re looking for a quality pair of closed-back headphones at this price, put these Beyerdynamics at the top of your shopping list. Once you have a listen you’ll be glad you did. Detailed, comfortable, classy – they tick all the boxes.

Five stars

Read our Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X review

Focal Clear Mg headphones was £1299 now £1149 at Premium Sound (save £150)

Even discounts on high-end headphones are welcome. These luxurious, beautifully crafted and plush open-backs sound just as lush. Authoritative, expressive, full-bodied and enjoyable to listen over long periods. Pair with equally premium kit and these Focals will shine.

Read our Focal Clear Mg review

