Forget Prime Day, save up to £700 upgrading your hi-fi system at Sevenoaks instead

While the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales event will be tempting people all around the world to invest in TVs, headphones and all manner of consumer electronics this week, Sevenoaks has something timely for hi-fi fans.

The British retailer is now offering customers discounts of up to £700 on select new hi-fi components when they trade in their unwanted kit. The Sevenoaks Technology Trade Up promotion, which launched on Friday, offers discounts on around 40 qualifying products from the likes of Arcam, Bowers & Wilkins, KEF, Focal, NAD, Naim and Sonos – including a number of five-star and What Hi-Fi? Award winners – to reward buyers for recycling their old equipment when they buy their next audio or AV product.

You can, for example, save up to £300 on NAD's C 700 streaming amplifier, up to £250 on Bowers & Wilkins' 705 S3 speakers or up to £200 on KEF's new R3 Meta, with the extent of the saving naturally determined by the type of kit you're trading in.

You can also get £350 off Naim's multi-award-winning Atom streaming amplifier when you trade in an old Naim Uniti Qute or Uniti Qute 2, while a generous 30 per cent discount is being offered on the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar or new Era 300 spatial audio wireless speaker when you trade in, say, a Sonos Connect/Connect:Amp or Play:5 (Gen 1).

The full list of eligible products and parameters of saving potential can be found on the dedicated Sevenoaks Technology Trade Up page, though in most cases you will have to speak to a Sevenoaks in-store or via phone to confirm arrangements.

The Sevenoaks Technology Trade Up initiative could well be the ideal way to save for hi-fi fans looking to upgrade to one of the included products and get rid of older equipment without the faff of selling it on the second-hand market. But if there isn't anything you like there, or the thought of parting with a single box in your stack is akin to giving up your last Rolo chocolate, perhaps you'll find favour in one of the handful of Prime Day hi-fi deals we've spied instead.

