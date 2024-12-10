Excellent news! These Philips OLED809 deals offer 5-star quality at a discount price

To obtain a 5-star OLED TV, you usually have to part with a fair amount of money. Unless, there's a deal to be had. Fortunately, over at Richer Sounds, the Philips OLED809 has had a hefty discount.

Right now, you can pick up the 48-inch Philips OLED TV for just £1049 at Richer Sounds, a £250 saving off the usual £1299 price.

The 55-inch Philips OLED809 is on for £1119 with £300 off, plus there's a similar saving on the 65-inch Philips OLED809. And, an almighty saving on the 77-inch Philips OLED809 down to £2199, a £1050 saving off the standard £3249 price tag.

Yes, that's a lot of numbers to take in, but to sum it up, there's a bunch of excellent deals on Richer Sounds that make this 5-star OLED TV a top purchase.

Plus, when it comes to the price of the 48-inch Philips OLED809, the saving makes it incredibly competitive against its biggest rival, the LG C4. To secure the price, all you need to do is sign up to Richer Sounds' VIP club, which is completely free.

While our team of experts tested the Philips 65OLED809, the 5-star that it was awarded should tell you exactly what we think about this excellent range. Its unique Ambilight tech, HDR performance, and capable audio were just some of the features that helped secure its position as an OLED TV we often recommend to readers.

In our full review, we stated: "The Philips OLED809 is in many ways a fantastic TV. Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles."

When it comes to the OLED809's sound system, it combines two-way left- and right-channel speakers alongside a rear-facing triple ring bass driver reinforced by four passive radiators. Additionally, we'd recommend a soundbar that'll slide neatly underneath. And you're in luck as there's a deal on right now for the Sonos Arc at just £589 at Richer Sounds. Great visual and audio quality at impressive prices, call it an early Christmas present to yourself.

Finally, for anyone looking to game on this impressive OLED TV, there's robust features including Dolby Vision, a max refresh rate of 144Hz, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity to link up and run your PS5 or Xbox Series X at its full capabilities.

