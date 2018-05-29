Roon has been integrated into Linn’s family of DS network music streamers, providing owners of one of the three DS players (Majik, Klimax and Akurate) plus a Roon subscription direct built-in access to the music player platform.

The Roon music player software (available on Windows, OS X, Android and iOS) essentially brings all your music together in one place (the Roon app), adding in its own metadata to build an integrated and contextualized music library that’s presented on a sophisticated, colourful user interface.

The Roon app now sits alongside Linn’s own control app, Kazoo.

Gilad Tiefenbrun, Linn Managing Director, said: "Linn’s open approach to software development has led to the creation of a diversity of control apps, allowing our customers to find the solution that works best for them. Roon’s offering of an intuitive music management and rich browsing experience led us to collaborate on this new implementation and we are delighted to introduce Roon as a new and exciting way for our customers to interact with their Linn system."

