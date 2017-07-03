What if you could personalise your headphones to perfectly match your hearing profile? That's the promise by Even, a Silicon Valley-based headphone firm.

It's announced its EarPrint technology, which claims to be a personal ear test. Once the results are in, the headphones can adjust their sound to your hearing accordingly. It tests each ear independently, so it can play sound from each earpiece at a different frequency.

If it works - and it's a big 'if' - you should enjoy nigh-on perfect sound. You can try it for yourself now with this demo.

The tech is found inside both the H1 over-ear headphones and E1 in-ears.

The H1s feature 50mm Beryllium drivers, walnut earcups and heavy duty metal accents. They double as a hands-free kit using the built-in mic, and can last for 12 hours before needing a recharge.

The E1s are a lot more portable. They house 10mm dynamic drivers, the same 20Hz-20kHz frequency range as the H1s, the same battery life, and a built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Both are available now from Selfridges. The H1s cost £200, and the E1s £130.

