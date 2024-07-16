Editor's pick: the 5-star Sony WF-C700N has dropped to its lowest price ever for Prime Day 2024

Amazon has slashed the price of one of our reviewers’ favourite affordable sets of wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-C700N, to their lowest price ever for Prime Day 2024.

The discount is live now and will run across the event while stocks last. The hefty saving means you can grab the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony WF-C700N for just £70 at Amazon, a huge £30 discount on their £100 regular price – marking the perfect opportunity for bargain hunters to pounce.

Sony WF-C700N £100 £70 at Amazon (save £30)

Five-star review? Check. What Hi-Fi? Award winner? Check? Huge saving this Prime Day? Check. Trust us, there's never been a better time to grab Sony's amazingly affordable wireless earbuds.

We tested the Sony WF-C700N last year and liked them so much we not only gave them five stars, we also crowned them as product of the year in the wireless earbuds category of our latest awards. Trust us, at this price you won’t do better.

There’s a simple reason for that. In all our years testing we’re yet to find a pair of wireless earbuds with quite some complete feature set at this price.

Featuring active noise cancellation, a wealth of tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit and reliable app support, the Sony WF-C700N match the performance of many radically more expensive sets.

Most importantly though, they sound amazing and offer much better audio than any other set we’ve tested them against at this price.

Whether it was complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic power ballads, the Sony WF-C700N delivered detailed, dynamic audio that was a cut above the competition. Hence our reviewers’ conclusion:

“The WF-C700N offer a jump in quality compared to the WF-C500 and a taste of the performance of the WF-1000XM4 in a cheaper package. This puts them in a very strong position and makes them an easy recommendation at the money.”

In fact we love them so much our editor (me), has already pegged them as one Prime Day 2024’s best discounts.

If you want a stellar pair of ANC wireless earbuds, but are on a strict budget that won’t stretch past £100, this WF-C700N deal is the one to get.

