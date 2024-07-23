JLab Lux ANC headphones better Sony XM5 on battery life and cost under £100

JLab has just announced another pair of super-affordable headphones are coming to the UK that look to offer a heck of a lot for not very much money at all.

The JBuds Lux ANC Wireless, which launched in the US earlier this year, pack in popular features like customisable active noise cancelling, spatial audio support and up to 70 hours of battery life (40 hours with ANC on), all into a pair of over-ear headphones that cost only £79.99/$79.99. That's better battery life than both the Sony WH-1000XM5 (30 hours) and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (24 hours), for a considerably smaller price.

In each earcup there is a 40mm driver, the same size of some of their more premium competitors – and convenient features like Bluetooth Multipoint have also been included too. How they compare to the best noise-cancelling headphones remains to be seen, but JLabs is certainly not being shy with its ambition.

A handy control app will also allow you to tweak the sound to your liking, with a full set of EQ controls, plus there’s a Safe Listening Mode, which limits the maximum volume output to World Health Organisation recommended limits. That, plus the price point, makes these a great choice for kids and teenagers, so you can ensure young ears are protected.

There are four different colourways to choose from – cloud white, graphite, sage and mauve – with a foldable design great for travel and Cloud foam earcups and headband for all-day comfort. They're available now.

