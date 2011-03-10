If you want more from your TV than thin, scratchy sound, then Roth Audio suggests you add its new BAR 1 soundbar to your system.

The BAR 1 system comprises a slim, wall-mountable soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, the latter capable of working up to 9 metres away from the main unit

Set to retail at £329, the BAR 1 is only 50mm deep and can sit on a table-top of be wall-mounted thanks to the supplied bracket.

The soundbar has two RCA inputs and a 3.5mm stereo jack connection, and packs in 8 x 40cm long throw full range drivers and two 19mm aluminium tweeters.

Meanwhile the subwoofer has a 16.5cm driver and sports 2.4GHz wireless support.

The Roth Audio BAR 1 system will be available in a satin black finish in April for £329.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.