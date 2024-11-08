Denon's do-it-all microsystem is a budget wonder, and it's now yours for just £249

Denon's long-standing D-M41DAB is the microsystem we constantly recommend to family and friends. For those who don't want to fuss about with separate bits of hi-fi or don't have a big budget to spend, and instead just want something affordable, compact, functional and very capable – this Denon system ticks all those boxes.

The full system with matching speakers included usually costs £399, but you can buy just the main unit (RCD-M41DAB) that houses the CD player, amplification and connections, and features a DAB/FM tuner and Bluetooth streaming – for just £249 at Richer Sounds if you're a VIP member.

The unit on its own usually costs around £329 and we've seen the price reduced to £269 at various sites recently, but this is the best price we've found so far. Buying just the unit means you can add any speakers you already own or buy a budget pair and then upgrade as you wish. It's a terrific-sounding microsystem too, with multiple What Hi-Fi? Award wins to its name, while its compact footprint means can fit it in just about anywhere in the house.

The five-star Denon D-M41DAB microsystem has been ticking along for several years now, and the fact that it is still around is a testament to its impressive ability. Products like this may not be as fashionable these days in light of cutting-edge wireless smart speakers from Sonos or all-in-one streaming systems like the KEF LSX II LT, but the compact Denon has hi-fi heritage running through its veins and getting this kind of performance for such an affordable price is unheard of these days.

Of course, the Denon RCD-M41DAB system makes most sense if you have a CD collection – and there's every evidence that CD discs are still an ever-popular format – but it also features Bluetooth streaming so you can play your Spotify playlists wirelessly too. Add in DAB/FM radio (we've extolled the virtues of radio DJ-curated playlists before), line level RCA and two optical inputs for plugging in analogue and digital sources, a subwoofer output and a headphone jack, and you have a versatile, do-it-all hi-fi system that could challenge most new models costing double the price.

Sound-wise, the Denon is detailed, dynamically expressive and has an agile, spirited way with rhythms. The presentation is evenly balanced across the frequencies, too, and it is as confident with lively, energetic pieces as with softer, moodier tracks. We said in our original review: "The combination of low-end stability and dynamic sensibilities leaves us with a remarkably human performance for a hi-fi system at this price."

The full system normally comes with Denon's SC-M41 matching speakers, but you can pair the RCD-M41DAB unit with any budget stereo speakers on the market, such as the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1, Dali Spektor 2 (or Spektor 1), Elac Debut B5.2 or something similar. You can always swap out the speakers if you want a performance update in future, too. Even better, you can also use any stereo speakers you might already own or even connect it up to a pair of vintage second-hand speakers you may find – it's a flexible unit.

The Denon microsystem is a great budget buy and is one of the best-value pieces of audio that we are always happy to recommend. Whether it's for your parents or a student house, for your main audio system or a smaller one in the bedroom, there's a place for it in any home. Now available at a terrific deal price of £249 in the lead-up to Black Friday, it could be the perfect gift to a loved one (or yourself).

MORE:

Read the full Denon D-M41DAB review

Check out all the best early Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals

Best hi-fi systems 2024: CD, vinyl and streaming music players for the home