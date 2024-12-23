Our favourite budget Denon microsystem is even cheaper than before thanks to this festive hi-fi deal

Denon's D-M41DAB microsystem is the hi-fi product we always recommend to family and friends, especially when they want something affordable, compact, functional and enjoyable.

The full microsystem with speakers included can be yours for xxxx. But you can also buy just the main unit (RCD-M41DAB) that houses the CD player, amplifier, DAB/FM tuner and Bluetooth for its lowest price yet of £239 at Richer Sounds thanks to a Christmas promo code.

We normally see this unit for £269 at Richer and this price still stands for the black finish. But if you apply the promo code XMAS30 on the silver finish, you can get an additional £30 off. We think this is a pretty great deal, as this unit – which has multiple What Hi-Fi? Award wins to its name – can remain for years while you simply upgrade the speakers.

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Denon RCD-M41DAB was £269 now £239 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

This five-star microsystem might be a blast from the past, but it's still a very convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi. DAB radio, CD playback, Bluetooth streaming and a remote control are all included and sound quality remains superb for the money. Save an additional £30 on the silver unit (excluding speakers) with the promo code XMAS30. Price check: £269 @ Amazon UK

The five-star Denon D-M41DAB microsystem has been ticking along for several years now, and the fact that it is still around is a testament to its impressive ability. Products like this may not be as fashionable these days in light of cutting-edge wireless smart speakers from Sonos or all-in-one streaming systems like the KEF LSX II LT, but the compact Denon has hi-fi heritage running through its veins and getting this kind of performance for such an affordable price is unheard of these days.

Of course, the Denon RCD-M41DAB system makes most sense if you have a CD collection – and there's every evidence that CD discs are still an ever-popular format – but it also features Bluetooth streaming so you can play your Spotify playlists wirelessly too. Add in DAB/FM radio (we've extolled the virtues of radio DJ-curated playlists before), line level RCA and two optical inputs for plugging in analogue and digital sources, a subwoofer output and a headphone jack, and you have a versatile, do-it-all hi-fi system that could challenge most new models costing double the price.

Sound-wise, the Denon is detailed, dynamically expressive and has an agile, spirited way with rhythms. The presentation is evenly balanced across the frequencies, too, and it is as confident with lively, energetic pieces as with softer, moodier tracks. In our original review, we said, "The combination of low-end stability and dynamic sensibilities leaves us with a remarkably human performance for a hi-fi system at this price."

The full system normally comes with Denon's SC-M41 matching speakers, but you can pair the RCD-M41DAB unit with any budget stereo speakers on the market, such as the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1, Dali Spektor 2 (or Spektor 1), Elac Debut B5.2 or something similar. You can always swap out the speakers if you want a performance update in future, too. Even better, you can also use any stereo speakers you might already own or even connect it up to a pair of vintage second-hand speakers you may find – it's a flexible unit.

The Denon microsystem is a great budget buy and is one of the best-value pieces of audio that we are always happy to recommend. Snap up this excellent £239 deal at Richer Sounds on the main unit before it's too late.

MORE:

Read the full Denon D-M41DAB review

I heard over 150 products in 2024 and these are my 5 hi-fi highlights

Best hi-fi systems 2024: CD, vinyl and streaming music players for the home