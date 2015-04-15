Denon has equipped the AH-GC20s with “professionally tuned”, 40mm drivers, which claim to deliver a natural, rich and dynamic sound.

These headphones also benefit from cVc (Clear Voice Capture), which claims to enhance audio quality by eliminating the effects of noisy environments. This technology works hand-in-hand with the Denon's dual-microphone noise-cancelling system.

A full charge via the supplied Micro USB cable should take three hours - Denon claims this is good for up to 20 hours of playback. If the battery runs out, a headphone cable is also supplied so you can run them passively.

The Denon AH-GC20 Globe Cruiser headphones are available now for £249.

