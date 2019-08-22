Denon launches 600 Series amplifier and CD player

Denon has launched two new products in its 600 Series: the PMA-600NE integrated amplifier and the DCD-600NE CD player. Both promise high-quality hi-fi sound without the large price tag.

The PMA-600NE features Denon’s Advanced High Current (AHC) single push-pull circuit power amplification technology. This gives it an output of 70W per channel. Bluetooth comes onboard for wireless playback from your mobile, and there's a 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converter to give your tunes a sonic polish.

One neat feature is Analogue Mode. This disables the digital inputs and Bluetooth, so the unit can work as a purely analogue amp. By cutting out the high frequency digital influences, it plays analogue sources with greater clarity and fidelity.

For those still listening to CDs, the DCD-600NE CD player could be worth a look. It supports CD, CD-R/RW, MP3 and WMA, with Denon's AL32 Processing technology to ensure your discs always sound as good as they can.

Power transmitters directly above the insulators reduce vibrations, while the Pure Direct Mode disables the front display (which could colour the sound).

The PMA-600NE costs £349 and the DCD-600NE £249. Both go on sale in September.

