Chord Electronics announces Huei phono preamp

As part of the firm's 30th birthday celebrations, Chord Electronics has announced a new phono preamp, the Huei.

Compatible with both moving coil and moving magnet cartridges, it has high- and low-gain switching settings on the front panel for convenience. It offers further compatibility thanks to its impedance-matching and switchable rumble filters, as well as both balanced RCA and unbalanced XLR outputs, and RCA inputs.

For the first time in a Chord phono preamp, there's an ultra-low-noise microprocessor for controlling its main features, including a memory function.

Precision-made from aircraft-grade aluminium, it looks a lot bit the firm's Qutest DAC - you can see its inner working through the top viewing window, and of course there's the company's trademark illuminated polychromatic control spheres. Despite its Chinese naming, the Huei has been entirely conceived, engineered and manufactured in Britain.

Chord Electronics' Huei costs £990 and will ship in late summer.

