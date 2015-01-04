Details are sketchy right now, but what we do know is that the Halo will be the company's first integrated amp (pictured) and will be based on its Halo pre and power amps, with "performance to match".

Features are likely to include the latest ESS Sabre32 Reference DAC, power delivery of 160W into 8Ohms (RMS, both channels driven), a dual-mono power supply and asynchronous USB 2.0 supporting PCM audio up to 32-bit/384kHz. It will also have a headphone amp and MM/MC phono stage.

Connectivity will be extensive, including coaxial and optical digital inputs capable of handling 24-bit/192kHz audio. The Halo integrated is expected to sell in the UK for aoround £2500.

Meanwhile, the new Zdac V2 has enhanced preamp features, a new headphone amp, improved system integration and the latest iOS device connectivity.

In addition, the rest of the Z Series components will be shown in a new black finish, without rack holes, as an alternative to the existing silver models.

