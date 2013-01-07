Toshiba has launched its first range of Ultra HD TVs with the launch of the LS9300 series, available in 58, 65 and 84in sizes.

Billed as '4K Ultra HD' TVs, the L9300 series of LED TVs is due out in Summer 2013, led by the 84L9300.

The 58L9300, 65L9300 and 84L9300 Toshiba Ultra HD sets are also 3D TVs and feature 2D-to-3D conversion as well as 4K upscaling.

Launched at one of the first events of CES 2013, the L9300 series will no doubt be joined by plenty more Ultra High Definition resolution sets, with the press conferences for the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony and Panasonic scheduled later today.

Toshiba's Ultra HD TVs also feature ClearScan 240Hz refresh rate technology, lpus Toshiba's picture technologies including the CQ Engine and Resolution+.

Toshiba also announced details of other TV ranges due out in 2013. The L7350, L7300 and L4300 are all billed as 'Premium LED TVs with Advanced Cloud Technology', the cloud technology referring to Toshiba's new look smart TV internet platform.

The L7350 series of active 3D full HD TVs will come in 58 and 65in models, the L7300 in 50, 58 and 65in sizes and the L4300 in 32, 39, 50 and 58in, marking a move towards bigger sizes from Toshiba and also showcasing off some new sizes.

Entry-level Toshiba 2013 TVs also come in some new sizes, with the L2300 and L1350 ranges both available in 23, 32, 39 and 50in sizes, with the L1350 also including a 29in model.

More details and pictures on the Toshiba 4K Ultra High-Def TVs and the rest of the 2013 TVs as and when we get it.

