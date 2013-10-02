Cabasse has taken the wraps off two new products, the Stream 1 wireless speaker and the Stream Source (above).

The Stream 1 is essentially a wireless speaker, with WiFi and aptX Bluetooth streaming support, while the Stream Source doesn't have its own speakers, instead bringing the same functionality to your existing hi-fi system.

But there's a twist: the two products can also turn any USB drive in to a DLNA server, playing your locally stored music but also making it available to other devices on your network.

The new wireless audio products follow in the footsteps of the Cabasse Stream 3, one of our Stars of CES at the start of the year, and sees Cabasse, a French speaker company with plenty of traditional speaker heritage, making a big play in the streaming sector.

The Stream 1 (above) is a freestanding wireless speaker that can be mounted vertically or horizontally, like similar products such as the Sonos Play:3.

Standing 14cm high by 46cm wide and available in black or white, the Stream 1 can play music from a smartphone, tablet or computer via a Bluetooth, ethernet or WiFi connection. There's a Cabasse app for Apple iOS and Android devices, which should make this nice and simple.

And pairing your device certainly sounds a doddle, with NFC built-in to the speaker allowing you to touch your device NFC-compatible device and pair.

Built-in DLNA software means you can connect a USB storage device full of tunes and not just play them but also make them available across your network. A clever touch. vTuner internet radio and the Deezer streaming app - big in France but also available in the UK - are also inside the speaker.

AAC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, FLAC, MP3 and WAV files are supported, including up to 96kHz resolution FLAC files.

The Stream Source strips away the speakers, intended instead to bring the same streaming and USB DLNA server functionality to your existing kit.

As for the all-important prices, the Cabasse Stream 1 will set you back £499, while the Stream Source is £299.

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook