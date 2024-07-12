Building a hi-fi system? This £550 five-star Roksan amp discount is a belting bargain

If you're currently hunting for a five-star amplifier but want to get your money's worth, we have found a deal that's going to knock your socks off. The Roksan K3 integrated amplifier is a stunning all-round performer that earned five stars when we reviewed it a few years back, boasting that punchy, precise sound we've come to expect from a company that rarely disappoints.

This isn't just a few poxy pounds or pennies shaved off the RRP, either. We tested the K3 at £1250, with prices actually rising at certain retailers in the subsequent years. This major discount of over £550 takes that price down to just £699 at Richer Sounds, although you do have to be a VIP member to take advantage (it's free to sign up).

The best Roksan K3 integrated amp deal

Roksan K3 integrated amp was £1250 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £551 with VIP)

A powerful, dynamic and insightful stereo amplifier with a host of analogue inputs (including an MM phono stage) housed within a beefy but elegant chassis, the Roksan K3 is an awesome beast. A great product that still holds up nearly a decade later, this £550 saving is very tempting indeed.

Five stars

As the centrepiece of a budding budget system, you couldn't go far wrong with the awesome Roksan K3 integrated amplifier. Boasting 140W of Class A/B amplification into 8 ohms, the Roksan fires out the sort of pulsating sound that only leaves you wanting to hear more.

That big sound goes with its big build. The K3 is built like a tank yet still retains a sense of refinement, not to mention a host of onboard connectivity options. The integrated amplifier offers five line-level inputs, including a built-in moving magnet phono stage for hooking up a turntable, not to mention a 3.5mm headphone jack for direct listening.

The K3 really is all about power and potency. With its large, broad soundstage that grants punchy, taut basslines and texture, depth and detail across the sound spectrum, this is a unit that blends fun, bravado and competency in equal measures. As we stated in our original five-star review, the Roksan delivers "all the grit and vigour that a track needs. It’s probably in these big energy moments that the K3 shines the best, but it has the ability to do it all, and do it well".

Setting off on your hi-fi journey? There are worse places to start. Get yourself over to Richer Sounds and see what the fuss is about.

