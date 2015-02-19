Its spec sheet is impressive, with support for DSD (Direct Stream Digital), DXD and PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio up to 32-bit/192kHz. There's an ESS Sabre Reference DAC under the bonnet, and users benefit from high-speed, lossless CD ripping to its onboard storage.

As well as support for high-resolution audio formats, the NovaFidelity X40 also has analogue and digital inputs, plus a Moving Magnet phono input for direct recording from vinyl. CD ripping formats include FLAC, ALAC and WAV, while a built-in music server database and cover art look-up feature ensure the ripped music library is easy to access.

Qobuz CD-quality music streaming is included as standard, along with support for UPnP (Universal Plug and Play), Sonos libraries and direct streaming from iOS devices via Shareplay. Radio fans have the option of Reciva internet radio or an FM tuner.

Connectivity runs to balanced XLR and single-ended RCA outputs, as well as coaxial, optical and AES/EBU digital outputs. There's even an HDMI output for the Full HD resolution on-screen user interface.

You can buy the unit in silver or black with either HDD storage or SSD storage in the following configurations:

2TB HDD £1299

4TB £1399

512 SSD £1499

1TB £1899

Sygnifi will also be exhibiting a new range of wi-fi and Bluetooth speakers from Danish audio Brand Clint Digital. The Clint Asgard series initially consists of the Freya, a portable speaker available in wi-fi or Bluetooth variants, and the flagship Odin, a wi-fi stereo speaker.

The wi-fi versions offer push-button wi-fi set-up, multi-room mode, AirPlay and DLNA streaming (the latter up to 24-bit/193kHz), Spotify Connect, internet radio and wi-fi direct.

The Freya is driven by a Class D digital amplifier and has a multi-function USB port that can be used for charging portable devices, music playback from iOS devices or a subwoofer upgrade. The built-in Li-ion battery offers up to six hours of portable playback.

Meanwhile, the 40cm-tall Odin is a full-size stereo wireless speaker for larger rooms with 2x25W of Class D amplification. It's capable of streaming a range of audio formats from MP3 to FLAC up to 24-bit-192kHz.

Prices are £144 for the Freya Bluetooth model, £190 for the Freya Wi-Fi and £320 for the Odin.

