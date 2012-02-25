Tucked away in a corner of the Denon/Marantz room here at Bristol is a prototype of Boston Acoustics' forthcoming MC200 AirPlay dock.

It won't go on sale until April/May, at an expected price of around £250.

The dock can stream music wirelessly from any iOS device using AirPlay, has an aux input and headphone socket on the left-hand side, plus ethernet and USB connectivity on the back. You can charge your portable via USB.

Watch our video report on the MC200

Boston says the MC200 will also be able to stream music from Android devices over DLNA by the time it goes on sale.

Available in black or white, the MC200 can be wall mounted if required.

