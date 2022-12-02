Bought an LG TV in the last four years? Here's how to get 3 months' free Apple TV+

If you bought an LG TV in the last four years, here's an early Christmas present – LG is gifting you three months' free Apple TV+. Which should help you find something to watch over the festive period.

The promotion starts this week. It applies to all 4K and 8K LG smart TVs sold since 2018 running webOS 4.0 to webOS 2022 – that's most models, including the Award-winning C2 (pictured).

As well as having an eligible TV, you must be new to Apple TV+ – so no cancelling your subscription and then signing up again, we're afraid. To redeem the offer, open the Apple TV+ app on your LG TV and follow the instructions.

Apple TV+ bills itself as the home of quality, not quantity – think of it as the anti-Netflix. It's home to the Oscar-winning CODA, comedy series Ted Lasso, holiday musical Spirited, and quite a lot more besides. Handy if you tire of the usual festive Strictly special and numerous terrestrial repeats that are a schedule staple of this time of year.

Next year, Apple TV+ will also start screening live sports, beginning with Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer matches.

LG's TVs are some of the best in the business. The C2 won 2022 What Hi-Fi Awards at its 65-, 42- and 77-inch sizes, while the G2 remains one of the best OLED TVs we've ever tested. This offer is the cherry on top.

