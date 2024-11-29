Bose's five-star flagship QuietComfort wireless earbuds crash to their lowest price this Black Friday

Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've ever heard, so imagine our excitement now that they've now dropped to their lowest price of £198 at Amazon, beating their previous best price of £209 from a few weeks ago and representing a saving of £112 from their official launch price.

This deal relates to the White Smoke pair, but the other finishes (Lunar Blue, Moonstone Blue, Black and the fancy Diamond 60th Edition are available at Amazon for only one whole pound more at £199.

Our expert reviews team awarded these top-tier Boses five stars, stating that they "nail comfort, noise-cancelling and sound quality", so if you're looking for a new pair of premium earbuds, you'd do very well to snap these up.

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £198 at Amazon (save £112)

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are still the earbuds to beat when it comes to noise-cancelling. They also serve up a punchy, musical sound and excellent levels of comfort, now available at their lowest ever price on every finish, give or take a solitary pound.

Five stars

Previous low price: £209

There are plenty of reasons why you should be tempted to add Bose’s buds to your basket this Black Friday. In our QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, we were blown away by their overall performance, which nails the trifecta of comfort, noise-cancelling prowess and sound quality – all key factors that help them earn our coveted five-star rating.

One of their standout features is their excellent active noise-cancellation, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Bose’s pedigree in this field. They are capable of dramatically reducing the impact of even the noisiest environments, whether it's the rumble of road works or the cacophony of a crowded pub. Bose's CustomTune calibration technology analyses your environment each time you put the buds in, adjusting the sound accordingly for optimal performance.

Comfort-wise, these earbuds are also a cut above many rivals. Their super-soft ear tips don't burrow uncomfortably into your ears, yet they still manage to maintain an effective seal. The silicone wing tips that come in the box also help you to secure them in place, making them a suitable pair of sports, running and/or working out.

When it comes to sound, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver a punchy, musical performance with solid, weighty bass. They offer a touch more clarity compared with their predecessors, resulting in an engaging listening experience across various genres. Whether you are listening to anthemic rock tracks or bass-heavy pop, these earbuds maintain a sense of musicality and entertainment that is hard to beat. The £179 Sony WF-1000XM5 are slightly more sonically transparent, mind you, though they aren't as accomplished when it comes to their ANC skills.

Battery life is okay at six hours per charge with the price providing another three charges – while a software update has also added Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

At this discounted price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds represent excellent value for money. They are a compelling option for anyone in the market for a premium set of true wireless earbuds that excel in comfort, noise cancellation and sound quality. How long will they stay at this new record low price of £198? We can't say for sure, but we wouldn't be surprised if they went back up in price straight after Cyber Monday.

