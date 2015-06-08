We're already big fans of the SoundLink Mini, but while the new Mini II keeps the compact design (it's still Bose's smallest wireless speaker) and Bluetooth connectivity, it adds a few new features into the mix.

You can now have two devices connected simultaneously and the speaker is also equipped with a built-in mic so you can pick up calls while you're out and about. The Mini II also remembers the six most recent devices you've used it with.

Bose claims a range of around nine metres for Bluetooth, while the built-in rechargeable battery should have enough juice for around 10 hours of playback, compared to seven on the original SoundLink Mini. The speaker charges via USB or through the supplied cradle, which can top up the battery while you listen.

If you find the standard carbon and pearl finishes a little plain, you can spruce them up with the option of five colourful Mini soft covers, which cost £21 each.

The Bose SoundLink Mini II is available to buy now for £160.

