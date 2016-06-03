This week Panasonic announced it was ending production of its TV panels, LG and the BBC conducted a live broadcast test of HDR and Denon unveiled its X-series of AV amplifers.

We had a sterling bunch of reviews with Dynaudio's Emit 10 speakers, Panasonic's 4K entry-level TX-65DX750 TV and Denon's AVR-X2300W home cinema amp.

And last but not least, there's the latest issue of What Hi-Fi?, now available at all good newsagents.

As the price of 4K TVs continue to drop, we've reviewed five affordable 4K tellies from the big brands to determine which is the best value for money. There's also a stereo speaker test featuring B&W, Dynaudio and Quad and as if that's not enough, we also have a shootout in the Android smartphone market with Samsung, LG and HTC all gunning for top spot.

News

Panasonic to cease TV screen production by October

Panasonic has announced that it will end production of its TV panels in Japan later this year.

The company's plant in Himeji has not turned a profit in six years of operation, mainly because of intense competition from manufacturers in China and South Korea.

It leaves Sharp as the only TV panel maker in Japan, as Panasonic focuses on profitability.

LG and BBC conduct HDR broadcast trial

We've had broadcasters looking into 4K (and even 8K) streaming, and now LG has teamed up with the BBC to determine whether it's possible to do the same with live HDR content.

The trial took place at the SES Industry Days on the 26th and 27th of May, using the Hybrid Gamma Log (HLG) technology that's been developed by both the BBC and Japan's equivalent, NHK.

While there's no word on when 4K broadcasts will arrive, these tests do suggest the broadcasting industry is moving towards embracing 4K.

Denon introduces fourth generation of X-series home cinema receivers

X marks the spot for Denon as it announces three new models in its X-series of home cinema amplifiers.

The range includes the AVR-X1300W, X2300W and X3300W. All three have Dolby Atmos, with DTS:X arriving later in 2016 as well as your standard Bluetooth, wi-fi, AirPlay and Spotify Connect compatibility. There's also support for high-resolution audio.

The X1300W and X2300W are out now (our review of the latter is here) and X3300W is arriving in August.

Reviews

"If you’re willing to accept the minor flaws, this is a lot of television for your money"

Panasonic TX-65DX750

We've been impressed by Panasonic's 2016 TVs so far, but the big question is, can it keep that quality up or is it a flash in the pan?

After testing its entry-level 4K effort we can say it's not the latter. However, quality has taken a slight dip. While blacks are supremely deep, issues arise in terms of the subtlety of the image, and how well it handles shadows and bright lights.

Nonetheless, the way it depicts colours is fantastic and 4K/HDR footage is sharp, clear and noticeable. If you can accept its minor flaws, there's a lot here to like.

Read the full Panasonic TX-65DX750 review

"It may have taken a few years, but it looks like Dynaudio is back in great shape"

Dynaudio Emit M10

Don't call it a comeback; Dynaudio has been here for years. It hasn't been as consistently excellent as some of its rivals, but with the Emit 10 standmounters all is forgiven.

There's a bit of everything here. These Dynaudios are versatile, transparent, energetic and precise and they give the impression that nothing gets past them. They're natural performers and very expressive ones at that.

We don't have any issues with them at this price. They're impressive in every way.

Read the full Dynaudio Emit M10 review

"It’s clearly better than its talented predecessor, and delivers the same fuss-free user experience"

Denon AVR-X2300W

Denon's AVR-X2200W was one of 2015's best AV amps, so we don't envy Denon the task of replacing it with something better.

On the surface little has changed, but from our tests the 2300W sounds cleaner than its predecessor, while also being more adept at bringing out low level detail and bass.

With the price remaining the same, this Denon is even more enticing. As it stands, this is the best £500 AV amp out there.

Read the full Denon AVR-X2300W review

