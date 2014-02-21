If you can join us at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show this weekend, not only will you get to see all the latest hi-fi and home cinema kit, but you'll also get the chance to pick up some handy discounts should you decide to buy.

With savings across a wide range of products, and the opportunity to hear and see many new products in action, there's no better place to be if you want to upgrade yoour system. Here are just some of the deals on offer:

AUDIO PRO

Save £100 on the Award-winning Audio Pro Allroom Air One (Best wireless speaker £400+, Awards 2013) at the show.

Original price: £499.95

Show price: £399.95

Saving: £100.00

COCKTAIL AUDIO

A 10 per cent show discount plus a free Wi-Fi dongle (worth £29) with every X10/X30 purchased at the show.

DYNAUDIO

20 per cent off all Dynaudio Xeo exclusively at the show!

EPSON

Epson EH-TW6100 projector (Best Buy £1000-£200, Awards 2013) with a free blu-ray (LG BP325) and 12 months subscription to Netflix. By customer redemption only.

FOCAL

Free pair of Spirit One heaphones in red with any pair of Aria speakerss bought at the show (the 906 model must include matching stands).

GOLDRING/MUSIC HALL

Buy any Goldring or Music Hall turntable at the show and get a Milty Zerostat free of charge plus the standard show discount.

KEF

Buy an E305 5.1 speaker system at the show and get a free stand worth £150.

LIBRATONE

15 per cent off any Libratone Live/Lounge/ZiPP/Loop.

20 per cent off purchases of two or more Libratone products.

MUSICAL FIDELITY

Save £30 on a V90 DAC

Original price: £199.00

Show price: £169.00

Saving: £30.00

Save £30 on a V90 HPA

Original price: £169.00

Show price: £139.00

Saving: £30.00

Save £24 on a V90 LPS

Original price: £149.00

Show price: £125.00

Saving: £24.00

Save £40 on a V90 AMP

Original price: £249.00

Show price: £209.00

Saving: £40.00

Save £10 on a V90 BLU

Original price: £179.00

Show price: £169.00

Saving: £10.00

Save £20 on a MF100

Original price: £119.00

Show price: £99.00

Saving: £20.00

Save £14 on a EB33

Original price: £79.00

Show price: £65.00

Saving: £14.00

NEAT

Save £500 on a pair of original Neat Motive 1s.

Original price: £1,640.00

Show price: £1,140.00

Saving: £500.00

Save 300 on a pair of original Neat Motive 3s.

Original price: £945.00

Show price: £645.00

Saving: £300.00

OPTOMA

£100 off the HD30 full HD 3D projector including two 3D RF glasses.

Original price: £1,099.99

Show price: £999.99

Saving: £100.00

Buy an HD91 LED projector – launched at the Show – and get four pairs of 3D RF glasses free OR one of 4 motorised screen options.

Show price: £2,999.95

Saving: up to £649

PEACHTREE AUDIO

25 per cent off the decco65 integrated amplifier when bought at the show.

Original price: £849.00

Show price: £635.00

Saving: £214.00

PIONEER

Home cinema receiver/Blu-ray player packages under £500, plus Blu-ray players for under £100.

Free BDP-LX55 Blu-ray player with every LX receiver purchased at the show.

SBXN700 soundbar

Original price: £399.00

Show price: £329.00

Saving: £70.00

Award-winning N-50 network player (Music streamer, Product of the Year, Awards 2013)

Original price: £499.00

Show price: £349.00

Saving: £150.00

PMC

Buy a model Twenty 21 or Twenty 22 at the show and get a free pair of Twenty stands worth £300.

Q ACOUSTICS

Buy any Q Acoustic speakers at the show and claim a free QED speaker cable or interconnect to the same value as the show discount.

Buy a pair of the new Q Acoustics Concept 40 speakers at the show and claim a free bottle of champagne plus the show discount.

REGA

Save £150 on a five-star Rega DAC.

Original price: £548.00

Show price: £398.00

Saving: £150.00

Save £50 on a Rega Ear headphone amplifier.

Original price: £198.00

Show price: £148.00

Saving: £50.00

RUARK

10 per cent off and a free CarryPack worth £40 with each R1 sold at the show.

Original price: £219.90

Show price: £161.96

Saving: £57.95

REL

20 per cent off all R series sold at the show.

YAMAHA

RX-V1073 home cinema receiver

Original price: £999.00

Show price: £499.00

Saving: £500.00

YSP2200 soundbar

Original price: £819.00

Show price: £499.00

Saving: £320.00

In addition to the above savings, there's also 15% of all other items over £100 sold through the show sales desk in rooms 211 and 311. For even more bargains check out the official show guide. And for full details of all the new products at the show, see our dedicated Bristol Show blog.

By Andy Clough

