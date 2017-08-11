Audio Technica's ATH-MSR7 headphones are back, and now they're even more special. The ATH-MSR7SE is the 'special edition' version - Audio Technica says audio performance has been enhanced, along with a new finish and improved sound isolation.

Let's start by looking at the looks. The aluminium housings now have a deep metallic navy finish with gold accents, while the earpads have faux-leather wrapping for greater comfort.

But what about sound quality? Well, Audio Technica says it has improved performance by incorporating tech from its wired ATH-SR9 headphones. The 45mm drivers have a new carbon-coated diaphram for increased rigidity, faster repsonse times and reduced distortion, which will (in theory) result in more precise audio reproduction.

There's also a new 6N-OFC cable, featuring in-line controls and a microphone.

If this has tickled your fancy, the ATH-MSR7SE will be available in October, priced at £300.

MORE:

Best headphones

Save 50% on Award-winning wireless Philips headphones

Best headphone amplifiers

Creative Halo is a Bluetooth speaker with integrated light-show

Best headphone deals - in-ear, over-ear, wireless and more

Plantronics announces Dolby Atmos headphones