It's what ever Premiership footballer should have in their bathroom – a waterproof TV.

The latest model from Aquavision is the Full HD 20in AVF 20-4LCD which replaces the 19in model in the range, and boasts an improved viewing angle of 89 degrees plus a higher contrast ratio of 3000:1.

The 16:9 screen has a Freeview tuner, RS232 control port, an HDMI and PC input, Sky Link and built-in games.

Two remote controls are provided, one master one and a waterproof version. You also get a pair of in-ceiling speakers.

Should things get a bit steamy in your bathroom, the heated screen won't mist up, claims Aquavision.

A black or white finish is standard, but if you're feeling really flash you can specify the optional MirrorVision model where the screen turns into a mirror when the TV is switched off.

