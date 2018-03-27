At its education keynote at Lane Tech High School in Chicago, the Cupertino giant has announced a new iPad - designed first and foremost for use in the classroom.

For that reason, schools can benefit from exclusive features, such as multi-user support and 200GB iCloud storage (up from just 5GB).

But there’s plenty for the consumer to enjoy, too. The iPad features a retina display “with low latency”; an 8MP full HD camera with 1080p video recording; up to 10 hours of battery life; and an A10 Fusion Chip, which Apple claims delivers 40 per cent faster computer processing and 50 per cent faster graphics performance compared to the 9.7in iPad it replaces. An Apple spokesperson at the event said it was powerful enough to rival a Google Chromebook.

The Apple Pencil (£89) ­– first introduced with iPad Pro - is also compatible with the new iPad, and new versions of Apple’s Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps that support the Pencil will be made available too.

The new 9.7-inch iPad comes in Silver, Space Grey and a new Gold finish. Pricing starts at £319 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model and £449 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular version.

