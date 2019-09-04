Amazon unveils new Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Edition televisions and soundbar

Amazon, the online shopping and tech giant has just launched a whole range of new Fire TV products, including a 2nd generation Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Edition soundbar and a raft of new Fire TV Edition televisions, including its first ever OLED model.

At last, Amazon is expanding its Fire TV Edition Smart TV range into new territories, using partnerships with the likes of JVC, Skyworth, Arcelik, TPV and Compal. As a result, we’re going to see the Fire TV sets arrive in the UK, Germany and Austria for the very first time.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Specifically in the UK, Fire TV is teaming up with Dixons Carphone to sell Fire TV Edition smart TVs though its JVC brand. Three different sizes will be available - 40in (£349), 49in (£399) and 55in (£499). All of the sets support HDR10 and Dolby Vision and ship with Amazon’s Voice Remote with Alexa. You’ll be able to buy the TVs from Currys PC World and Amazon and you can register your interest now.

We’ll even see the first Amazon Fire TV Edition OLED TV, designed in conjunction with Grundig, although it will only be available in Austria and Germany at launch.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has also expanded its Fire TV family by partnering with Anker for the Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV Edition. This soundbar includes 4K HDR support, Dolby Vision pass-through, its own smart TV interface and the ability to use Alexa to control apps and power up (or down) your system through the supplied voice remote.

You can even add it to a multi-room system through the Alexa mobile app.

The Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV Edition will be available in the UK, US, Canada and Germany when it starts to ship on the 21st October. The price is £180/$230, and it’s available to preorder now.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The original Fire TV Cube combined the streaming smarts of Amazon's Fire TV Stick with the sonic skills of an Amazon Echo speaker. Unfortunately the smart speaker mash up never really made it to UK or European shores. Well, Amazon has just unveiled a second generation model.

The Fire TV Cube (2019) features a new hexa-core processor which Amazon claims makes it the “fastest Fire TV ever”. It also supports Dolby Atmos, 4K content at 60 frames per second and a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. You can also use the Alexa virtual assistant which is built into the cube, to control the device without needing to use the remote.

It also uses multi-directional infrared technology, HDMI CEC and cloud-based artificial intelligence to allow Alexa to control all your kit, including TVs, AV receivers, and set-top boxes.

The 2019 Fire TV Cube costs £110/$120 and is available to pre-order on Amazon in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Canada and Japan. The device ships on the 10th October.

MORE:

IFA 2019: news and highlights from Europe's biggest tech show

Best media streamers 2019: The best TV streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review