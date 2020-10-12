Amazon Prime Day: Yamaha AV receiver down to just £319

One of Yamaha's affordable AVRs is on the receiving of more than just home cinema content for Amazon Prime Day. The giant online retailer has seen fit to slash its price by 40 percent to make it more affordable than even Yamaha had intended.

The Yamaha RX-V585 is a 7.2ch Dolby Atmos receiver with DTS:X on board too as well as Bluetooth, AirPlay and Yamaha’s MusicCast platform which allows the RX-V585 to become part of a wider multi-room network. It also comes with Amazon Alexa compatibility for voice control.

All the major music services are integrated, including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, Pandora and Napster. While it got muted praise in our Yamaha RX-V585 review we think it's well worth your time at today's fantastic price.

Yamaha RX-V585 AV receiver £530 £319 at Amazon

One of the reasons it scored low is that it only has four HDMI inputs but, for many users, that's not going to be a problem. They're all HDCP 2.2-enabled for 4K HDR playback.

Elsewhere, there are two coaxial and single optical inputs, alongside five analogue – one being the 3.5mm aux on the front – and USB.

Sonically, it has a nice spacious soundstage and plenty of muscle. While there are better entry-level AVRs out there, you won't find many at today's low price.

