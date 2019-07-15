Amazon Prime Day: five-star AKG headphones just £34!

You want a headphone deal? We've got a headphone deal! The already excellent, already very cheap AKG K92 over-ear headphones are now even cheaper thanks to the sheer madness of Amazon Prime Day. Need we go on...?

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £34

Almost half price in the Prime Day sales, these detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" – and now they're even better value.

The headphones are built well, and the frame feels sturdy and durable. The self-adjusting band is springy and settles around your head comfortably.

The large over-ear cups are airy and comfortable, too. The leatherette padding keep our ears cushioned without getting hot over long hours of listening. The 3m long cable is thick enough not to tangle. It ends in a 3.5mm plug, but also comes with a 6.3mm adapter so you can listen to your hi-fi system in peace.

And most crucially, they deliver a surprisingly open, detailed and dynamic sound. A veritable Prime Day bargain.