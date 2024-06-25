Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates revealed

Amazon has revealed the dates for Prime Day 2024. The two-day sale will take place 16-17th July 2024 – that's three weeks today.

Prime Day is one of the biggest sales of the year, besides Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon spearheads the annual bonanza, but other retailers usually join in the bunfight so as not to miss out.

This year's event will be the 10th annual Prime Day in the UK. It should be a rare chance to grab a bargain during the otherwise slower summer months.

Though Amazon is staying tight-lipped on what deals will be available, it has mentioned Bose and Samsung as among those taking part. Last year saw discounts on Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, despite them only being weeks old. Samsung is rumoured to launch its Galaxy Buds 3 the week before – could they receive a discount too?

Amazon has also announced some early deals, including 45 per cent off Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED smart TVs and five months' free Amazon Music Unlimited.

For all the up to date info on the best deals around, stay tuned to our Prime Day page which we'll be updating in the run up to and during the event.

