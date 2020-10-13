Amazon Fire tablets hit rock-bottom in the Prime Day sales

Amazon Prime Day is the gift that keeps on giving – cheap tablet deals, that is. The retail giant has slashed prices of its Amazon Fire HD tablets to the point that you can now buy the Fire 7 tablet for a ridiculously-low £30. Incredible.

We'll get to that in a minute, but there's also 40% off the latest Fire HD 10 32GB. That drops the price of this five-star tablet to £89.99 – or a chunky £60 off the usual cost of £149.99. Want a bit more storage? Amazon has also knocked 33% off the Fire HD 10 64GB, which drops the price from £179.99 to a tempting £119.99.

It might not be the cheapest tablet but the Fire HD 10 is probably our favourite. We praised its 12 hour battery life, 10.1in HD display and Alexa voice controls. It's no iPad mini, but then, Apple's tablet is four times the price.

If you're a on a slightly tighter budget, you should also consider the latest Fire HD 8. It has a smaller 8in screen but is arguably Amazon's best-value budget tablet to date. Best of all, it's now half price (was £89.99, now £44.99).

Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. It's built for entertainment rather than work, but £45 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Half price while stocks last. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet comes with 16GB of storage, a 7in screen and a 2MP front-facing camera. It has Alexa built-in so you can use your voice to play videos or control smart home gadgets. All for £30? No wonder Amazon claims it's a "best-seller".View Deal

If rock-bottom prices are your thing, you can pick up the Fire 7 16GB tablet for an eye-popping £29.99 – that's 40% off the usual price of £49.99.

Spec is fairly basic compared to its pricier HD siblings but you do get a 7 hour battery life. It's also a very cheap way to stream video via apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. At less than the price of a couple of takeaway pizzas, it'd almost be rude not to buy one.

With the sales in full swing, we'll be keeping a close eye on the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals but Amazon will have to go some to top these.

