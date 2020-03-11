Amazon deal: excellent Echo Show 5 drops to just £50

If you want a digital voice assistant for both audio and video, the Echo Show 5 is about as good as you'll get. And a £30-off deal is about as good a price as you'll get too.

Now until next Wednesday (or until stocks last), Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 for just £50, saving you £30 off its usual retail price. This is the lowest price it's ever been, and matches the discount offered during last November's Black Friday event.

The Echo Show 5 is one of the few Amazon smart speakers with a screen, meaning you can see visual info like your calendar, weather forecast and even a live video feed from a compatible smart doorbell. Of course, you can just speak to ask Alexa to pull any of these up for you, so you won't need to poke the screen.

That also makes it very useful as a cooking aid. No more prodding the screen with flour-coated fingers.

Our Amazon Echo Show 5 five-star review saw the speaker walk away with a perfect five out of five. And, while the sound quality might not be up there with the best dedicated Bluetooth speakers, it's perfectly good for what it is. "It opens up the world of the digital assistant to a whole new audience for both audio and video; and if that’s what you’re after, this is about as good as you’ll get," we concluded.

And hey, if you do want to beef up its sonic capabilities, you can always hook up a bigger speaker to it using the 3.5mm audio output.

