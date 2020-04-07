Save on Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Show and Fire TV sticks

Amazon deals don't stop for anyone and that includes pandemic viruses. While the retail giant may be limiting deliveries of some non-essential goods, the essential business of bringing Amazon entertainment into your home must go on.

And if you've been thinking about an Echo speaker or Fire TV streaming stick, now is a good time to buy, with solid discounts on a the Echo Dot 3rd-generation, Echo Show 5 video-calling smart speaker, the bigger brother Echo Show 8 and on both the standard Fire TV Stick and the 4K Fire TV Stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick £39.99 £19.99

Whether you fancy bringing Alexa voice control to your TV watching or have a TV that could do with an update to include streaming smarts, the 1st-gen Fire TV Stick is a really affordable way of doing it and includes access to BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5, as well as Netflix and YouTube. Or upgrade with the 4K Fire TV Stick.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £24.99

Small but mighty, the Echo Show is an easy, and excellent, way to get your smart home set up started. And at 50% off the price, this remains a bargain for a five-star product (even it was down to £22 on Black Friday!).View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K video streamer £50 £29.99

This is simply the best video streamer after the Apple TV - and it's tons cheaper, especially with the £20 discount. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an astonishingly good package for the money.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 video speaker £80 £49.99

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 has a five-star review to its name, and is now reduced by a generous £30.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 video speaker £120 £59.99

Get more from your Alexa-toting video speaker with this larger 8-inch screen. You can still listen to music, watch video and make video calls, all with the power of your voice.View Deal

