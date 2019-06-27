Amazon adds "can't-miss" Prime Day Concert, new Prime Day deals

When Amazon confirmed its Prime Day dates earlier this week, it promised greater inclusion of its Prime music and video services in the annual shopping event. True to its word, the online retail Goliath has announced a "can’t-miss" Prime Day concert that will stream live on Prime Video and naturally be available on-demand afterwards.

Presented by Amazon Music, the first-of-its-kind Prime Day Concert, which takes place on 10th July at 9pm ET/6pm PST/2am BST, will see performances from Dua Lipa, Becky G and SZA, with Taylor Swift to headline and Jane Lynch (star of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) to host.

Naturally, the concert will only be available to watch for Prime Video ($8.99/£5.99/month) or Prime ($12.99/£7.99) subscribers, so those looking to take advantage of Prime Day deals on 15th and 16th July through Amazon's 30-day free trial may want to start it a five days early!

Concert watchers will also get sneak previews of upcoming Amazon Original titles, including Orlando Bloom-starring fantasy drama Carnival Row, the forthcoming seasons of Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

A Prime Day Party, no less, has also been announced. Taking place on 10th July in London, the Amazon Music-presented event will be headlined by Rita Ora.

Just-announced Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon has also today announced a new Prime Music deals. Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited (Amazon's £10/month Spotify rival, which sits outside of the Prime offering) can get four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99/99p. The offer is valid until 16th July.

You don't have to wait until Prime Day to bag a bargain, either. There are plenty of pre-Prime Day deals live in the UK now, including 54% off the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphone, a half price LG 43 43in 4K HDR TV and £100 off an Award-winning budget Yamaha soundbar.

In the US, there's $120 off Toshiba HD 43in Fire TV Edition Smart TV, a 2019 LG 55in 4K TV for under $500, and a $100 saving on Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. You can find more Prime Day deals here.

