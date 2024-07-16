Forget Prime Day – this could be the best OLED TV deal of the whole year

While most of the Amazon Prime Day action is focused – as you'd expect – on Amazon, many of the best deals right now can actually be found elsewhere. This deal is a case in point. In fact, I'll be amazed if there's a better OLED TV deal all year.

The deal in question is on the 55-inch LG G2, which can currently be bought for just £944 at Peter Tyson.

You're probably going to have to be quick to get this one. The standard Peter Tyson price is £1049, but the retailer is offering an extra 10 per cent off 'for a limited time only'. Just add the TV to your basket, click through, and watch the price drop from £1049 to £944.

This TV launched at a price of £2400 so you can hopefully appreciate why I'm so excited about this deal.

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV was £2400 now £944 at Peter Tyson (save £1456)

The G2 is LG's 2022 flagship 4K model, boasting not only OLED Evo technology but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels (though the newer G3 and G4 go even brighter). It also supports every gaming feature you could wish for and has a lovely design – but do bear in mind that a wall bracket is included rather than a stand.

Read our full LG G2 review

The G2 is now a couple of years old, but it was LG's flagship 4K OLED TV when it launched, and it can still hold its own against many newer sets. Sure, last year's G3 and this year's G4 go brighter (thanks to MLA technology), but the current best prices for the 55-inch versions of those are £1299 and £1799 respectively, and I would personally make that huge saving and buy the G2 instead.

As with all G-series models, it has a 'Gallery' design, which means it's styled rather like a very large picture frame. Instead of a pedestal stand, it comes with a flush wall mount that makes the TV look absolutely stunning on a wall. You can, though, buy a cheap third-party stand if you don't want to wall-mount the TV.

This is no style-over-substance proposition: this is one of LG's 'Evo' models, so it's got a brighter panel than standard OLEDs. It's got a heatsink for better temperature control, too, allowing the OLED materials to be pushed harder with no increased risk of burn-in. The result is a terrifically punchy picture performance.

Gaming features are second to none, too. The G2 features four HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming and has an excellent HGiG setting that makes it a doddle to get a great, accurate HDR performance from many of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X games.

Sound is pretty poor, but with the massive saving you're making, you can hopefully also budget for a soundbar. Check out our round-up of the latest Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals to find the best one for you.

