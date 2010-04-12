JVC seems to have the magic touch when it comes to producing class-leading projectors. It's a shame that in recent times the same can't be said for the company's flatscreen televisions.
While rival manufacturers continue to flood the market with numerous different ranges, JVC makes do with a small handful.
Clap your hands, say ‘hmm'
First impressions are that the JVC should be taken seriously: the two-tone design of pearlescent white and black puts it above similarly priced rival for style.
A smattering of touch-sensitive control buttons on the bezel add an air of sophistication too, although some of this work is undone by the ‘Hand Clap Function.'
That's right, you can turn this TV on or off, or mute and unmute it, with a couple of quick claps. In reality, the function doesn't work especially well, and you feel like a Flamenco dancer every time you attempt it. We'll stick with a power button, thanks.
To picture performance, and the JVC produces a dynamic high-definition picture. Whites have plenty of punch, but there are issues with blacks, which lack the depth of the class leaders.
Having said that, the image presented with the Blu-ray disc of Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen is reasonably entertaining and vibrant, even if the actual film isn't.
Not as surefooted with motion
With TV and DVD, the set uses JVC's 100Hz Clear Motion Drive II technology, but this isn't as
surefooted as some of the other technologies on offer at this point in time.
Spin Return of the Jedi and as Boba Fett falls into the Sarlacc Pit, there's a noticeable shimmering and loss of definition – not what we'd expect here.
The JVC's Freeview picture is a little underwhelming too. There are no fatal flaws, but the top televisions around this pricepoint produce clearer, more composed and more desirable results, and some have Freeview HD, too. The built-in speakers aren't great either.
Even though its price is reasonable, the '42DV1 struggles to keep up here. We wouldn't call it a poor set by any means, but it's out of its depth.
JVC LT-42DV1BJ review
This might be a bit of a looker and have an affordable price, but in reality there's little to get excited about here Tested at £750.00
Our Verdict
Despite the price and the looks, there’s very little for us to get excited about here
For
- Styling is decent
- price is competitive
- punchy whites and vibrant colours
Against
- Blacks appear grey, only Freeview, when others give you Freeview HD
- motion can be a problem
JVC seems to have the magic touch when it comes to producing class-leading projectors. It's a shame that in recent times the same can't be said for the company's flatscreen televisions.
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Product Series
|DV
|Product Name
|JVC LT-42DV1BJ
|Product Model
|LT-42DV1BJ
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.jvc.co.uk
|Brand Name
|JVC
|Product Type
|LCD TV
|Manufacturer
|Victor Company of Japan, Limited
|Manufacturer Part Number
|LT-42DV1BJ
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|VGA
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|3
Physical Characteristics
|Depth with Stand
|27.9 cm
|Weight with Stand Approximate
|18.10 kg
|Width with Stand
|96.8 cm
|Weight Approximate
|16.50 kg
|Height with Stand
|67.6 cm
|Width
|96.8 cm
|Depth
|6.9 cm
|Height
|63.2 cm
|Colour
|Leather Black
|Dimensions
|63.2 cm (H): 96.8 cm (W): 6.9 cm (D)
Technical Information
|Features
|Teletext
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Horizontal Viewing Angle
|178°
|Electronic Program Guide
|Yes
|Vertical Viewing Angle
|178°
|Screen Size
|106.7 cm (42")
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
|Sound System
|NICAM
Energy and Performance
|Standby Power Consumption
|500 mW
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Operating Power Consumption
|225 W
|Power Switch
|Yes
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T (MPEG4)
|Motion Interpolation Technology
|100Hz Clear Motion Drive II
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
|Standard Refresh Rate
|50 Hz