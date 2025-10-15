How does a half-price turntable sound to you? Pretty tempting, I imagine.

That's exactly what we've got for you here, thanks to a £500 discount on the JBL TT350 Classic. That means you can snap it up for just £499 at Peter Tyson .

The turntable is “simple to use and pleasant to look at” – but, full disclosure, we did rate it at just three stars. That was at full price, though. At its new sale price, we have absolutely no qualms recommending this deal.

Best JBL TT350 Classic turntable deal

Save 50% JBL TT350 Classic: was £999 now £499 at Peter Tyson Turntable deals are rare to find, let alone ones that are half price. With that level of discount, the JBL TT350 Classic represents fantastic value for money and is significantly easier to recommend compared with when it's at full price. For the money, you'll get a classic turntable design with a metal tonearm and wooden base.

Normally, we don't recommend three-star products, even if they're on a deal. There are usually better alternatives available, and we generally like to point our customers towards products that are really worth their time.

This JBL TT350 Classic deal, however, is something of an exception. You see, we evaluate hi-fi on a ‘sound per pound’ basis, assessing how well a product performs for the price paid. At £999, we don't think the TT350 Classic is quite up to par with its key rivals; but at £499? That's a whole different bucket of monkeys.

JBL has unquestionably produced a very nicely made, easy-to-use deck. Its aluminium front panel and the walnut-veneered plinth make for a lovely combination, while there are only two buttons you really need to worry about: a speed toggle and an on/off power button. Simplicity is the name of the game here – you couldn't get a much more simple deck than JBL's handsome spinner.

There's no built-in phono stage, but what you do get is JBL's die-cast tonearm supporting a supplied Audio-Technica AT-VM95E moving-magnet cartridge pre-installed on the arm’s removable head shell. Calibrating to the appropriate tracking weight, by the way, is not a tricky process, so newbies needn't fret.

For this massively reduced price, the JBL will get the job done sonically. At £999, we would have liked greater intensity and a more acute sense of dynamics and rhythmic drive, but our expectations are far more tempered at £449.

The Classic is a smooth, even-handed performer, and there's a fullness and density to the music that never leaves us feeling short-changed in terms of detail. This is a smooth, organised and coherent spinner, all qualities we wouldn't necessarily expect for less than £500.

Check the JBL TT350 Classic out now at Peter Tyson.

