Hurry! The five-star LP5X from Audio-Technica is back to its lowest price ever

One of the best turntables on the market right now is the Audio-Technica LP5X. It might be a few years old now, but don't let that hold you back.

The LP5X is a five-star turntable that impressed us during testing. Delivering a well-executed design that sounds fantastic, the LP5X is one of the best in the business.

And it is now back to its lowest ever price of £299 – a generous £80 discount from its usual retail price.

Not only is the LP5X a great turntable to replace your existing player, but we also recommend it for first-time buyers thanks to how unbelievably easy it is to set up. There's no better time to make the jump to vinyl.

Five stars Audio-Technica LP5X turntable: was £379.99 now £299 at amazon.co.uk This is a turntable that is well-designed, easy to use, and now supremely affordable. We tested it at the full price and awarded it a much-coveted five stars – that's how much we loved it. We even claimed that it was "worthy of a spot on anyone’s shortlist".

When it arrived a couple of years ago, the LP5X brought in several key improvements over its five-star AT-LP5 predecessor. The LP5X's built-in phono stage accommodates both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, and by flicking a small switch on the back of the unit, you can easily swap between the two types.

The deck's cartridge also features a more rigid housing with less resonance, boasting improved mechanicals that result in a higher output alongside an extended high-frequency response.

Audio-Technica has designed the LP5X to be usable pretty much out of the box. Once you take it from its packaging, all you have to do is put the platter in place, carefully attach the headshell, and set the tracking weight to the recommended 2.0g. Then it's just a question of finding your record of choice and, if necessary, adjusting the speed from the selection of 33⅓, 45 and 78rpm options.

Once you've got things up and running, you will be treated to an immensely competent player. Easy-to-use decks can often sacrifice sound quality for usability, but the LP5X is a clean, clear spinner that never lacks audio muscle.

Composed and in control, the five-star deck rarely sounds as though it is struggling to cope, even when there is significant complexity and density to the music played. Dynamics are fluid and impactful, while subtle instrumental elements are conveyed with clarity – you will even find that the Audio-Technica's stereo imaging is layered, precise, and satisfyingly well-organised.

Sound good? Now, for just £299, the Audio-Technica LP5X could be yours over at Amazon.

