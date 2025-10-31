It might still be a month away, but the B word is well and truly upon us – with Black Friday starting to be mentioned at retailers across the country.

This does mean we've seen some great deals pop up, and while it might be tempting to wait, there's nothing wrong with grabbing a good deal early.

In celebration of The Boss' new film Deliver Me From Nowhere, we've mixed things up a bit and added vinyl as well as the usual AV tech – and we've put together a list of the best Bruce Springsteen tracks to test your hi-fi equipment too.

It may be Halloween, but there's nothing scary about these prices – see our deals of the week below.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £21 JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £109 at Richer Sounds The JBL Flip 7 is a well made, travel-friendly and great sounding speaker wrapped up into an incredibly-priced 'burrito' shaped design. All you have to do is sign up to Richer Sounds VIP Club (which is quick and free) and you can secure this excellent discount, a full £20 off the non-member price.

Five Stars Save 38% (£18.51) Sony WH-CH520: was £49 now £30.49 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH520 are more than worth their asking price, let alone this discounted one. With 50 hours of battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices at once and a balanced, engaging sound, these Sony cans should be on the list of budget headphone hunters everywhere. Lowest price on beige and black finish

