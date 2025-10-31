Top savings on What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TVs, five-star headphones – and Bruce Springsteen
It's a big week for audio fans with appearances from JBL, Bowers & Wilkins and Sennheiser
It might still be a month away, but the B word is well and truly upon us – with Black Friday starting to be mentioned at retailers across the country.
This does mean we've seen some great deals pop up, and while it might be tempting to wait, there's nothing wrong with grabbing a good deal early.
In celebration of The Boss' new film Deliver Me From Nowhere, we've mixed things up a bit and added vinyl as well as the usual AV tech – and we've put together a list of the best Bruce Springsteen tracks to test your hi-fi equipment too.
It may be Halloween, but there's nothing scary about these prices – see our deals of the week below.
The JBL Flip 7 is a well made, travel-friendly and great sounding speaker wrapped up into an incredibly-priced 'burrito' shaped design. All you have to do is sign up to Richer Sounds VIP Club (which is quick and free) and you can secure this excellent discount, a full £20 off the non-member price.
The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders are large, well-made speakers that will fill a room with ease. The 25mm titanium dome tweeter, 15cm midrange cone, and 16.5cm paper bass drivers combine to produce a weighty, full sound with plenty of punch, and are now available at their lowest price ever. Deal on all finishes
Deal also at Peter Tyson
Buy three Bruce Springsteen vinyl records for £66 and save up to £20
HMV is letting you grab three of The Boss' iconic albums for £66, marking the perfect time to expand your vinyl collection. Especially with the new movie now out!
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are more than worthy of their five-star rating thanks to their excellent level of sonic refinement and abundance of comfort. At this price we'd highly recommend them over the previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
Five stars
The 48-inch LG C5 is a brilliant small-ish OLED TV. We gave it a five-star review for its bright, punchy picture and flawless gaming specs, and it's become the TV we recommend for most people.
The Sony WH-CH520 are more than worth their asking price, let alone this discounted one. With 50 hours of battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices at once and a balanced, engaging sound, these Sony cans should be on the list of budget headphone hunters everywhere.
Lowest price on beige and black finish
