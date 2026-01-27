If you’re strapped for space but still want a host of ways to listen to music, chances are you might have looked at micro hi-fi systems. The good news is that there are some great-sounding ones out there loaded with plenty of features. You don’t necessarily have to spend a fortune either.

This is thanks to systems like the Denon D-M41DAB. We first reviewed the D-M41DAB back in 2017 and it has been a What Hi-Fi? Award winner ever since, owing to its excellent sound and great selection of features for the price, which include Bluetooth, a CD player and a DAB/FM tuner.

Sound good? Well, now this excellent microsystem can be yours for less too, thanks to this great deal. It’s currently available for £269 at Richer Sounds, a tasty £30 off its standard price. To get it at the discounted rate you will need to sign up for a VIP account, but that should only take a minute or so.

This deal is for the unit only (RCD-M41DAB), but it should pair well with any good budget speakers, old or new!

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2025 Save 10% (£30) Denon RCD-M41DAB: was £299 now £269 at Richer Sounds Combining a host of connectivity options with an excellent sonic performance, the Denon D-M41DAB budget micro hi-fi system is perfect for those who have limited listening space and want to make use of various audio sources without sacrificing sound quality. The deal price is for the unit only (RCD-M41DAB), so you'll need to add speakers separately. The silver and black finishes are both on this deal. Deal also available for £269 at Amazon

The compact Denon RCD-M41DAB unit provides a number of ways to enjoy your audio. Enjoy your favourite CDs thanks to the built-in CD player, or you can hook up a TV or games console to one of the two optical inputs. An RCA line level input also features, so you could even connect a turntable, provided the deck has a built-in phono stage.

You can stream your favourite songs using your chosen music streaming service thanks to built-in Bluetooth, and last but not least, a DAB/FM tuner means a host of radio stations are also at your disposal. It's a breeze to use, too.

On the output side of things, there’s a 3.5mm output for headphone listening, and a connector for a subwoofer, should you wish to bolster the system’s low end.

Whatever way you listen to this micro hi-fi system, your ears will be treated to a presentation that is enjoyably dynamic, insightful and expressive. During testing, we played Hot Chip's Made In The Dark on CD and were won over by the Denon's spacious sound and detailed, nimble presentation. We also found its balance was "pleasantly even, but it really throws itself into the changing rhythms and does so with sprightly confidence".

As the deal is for the unit only, you'll need to supply your own speakers. If the standard Denon SC-M41 pair aren't to you liking or you want to upgrade, we recommend budget speakers such as the Dali Kupid or Elac Debut B5.2 to get the very best sound quality.

Either way, this excellent Denon microsystem unit at this discounted price remains a great buy and we strongly recommend you check it out for £269 at Richer Sounds or Amazon.

