Deals on high-end hi-fi products are hard to find, but when they do appear, it can be a case of Christmas coming early (or late, considering the festive period just ended) for the right person. A premium product that was once too expensive now potentially could lie within the confines of your budget, so you can get the performance you crave at the discounted price you want.

This mega deal on the Mark Levinson No.5805 stereo amplifier could be just that for anyone after a high-end beast of an amp. Ok, it may be a few years old now, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still a solid gold bit of kit. It’s wonderfully made and sounds crisp, refined and articulate.

When we tested the No.5805 back in 2019, it cost £7995. Now, thanks to this fantastic deal, it can be yours for basically half of that price. You can grab it now for £3999 at Peter Tyson if you sign up for a free VIP account. Signing up will only take you a minute, so we recommend doing so to get this huge saving on this awesome product.

The No.5805 is a substantial piece of kit whose build and finish is of excellent quality, befitting its high price tag. It’s also equipped with plenty of analogue and digital inputs to satisfy a wide range of sources and listening preferences.

Its built-in phono stage supports both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, offering versatility for your turntable set-up. In addition, there are three analogue line-level inputs, including a balanced XLR.

On the digital side, there are USB, coaxial and optical inputs, while aptX HD is supported for those who wish to wirelessly stream audio up to 24-bit/48kHz via Bluetooth. For those with a digital music library, this 125W per channel stereo amp supports hi-res files up to 32-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD128.

However you make the most of the Mark Levinson No.5805, you’ll be treated to a wonderfully refined presentation, where things are pretty even tonally. During testing, we said “high-level dynamic swings are punched out with confidence, with the amplifier sounding impressively composed even when pushed hard".

Back in 2019 during our original review, we gave this Mark Levinson amplifier five stars for build, sound and features. That was at nearly double the price of what it costs now. Yes, that was a few years ago, but considering its current cost, the performance per pound on offer with this deal is truly remarkable.

So, if you’re after a high-end stereo amplifier this new year, check out this huge saving on the Mark Levinson No.5805 for £3999 at Peter Tyson.

