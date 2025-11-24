Black Friday steal! Marantz's former-Award-winning stereo amp has collapsed in price
£130 off the barnstorming PM6007
If you're seeking a five-star stereo amplifier for under £500 this Black Friday, you could do a lot worse than the Marantz PM6007. A former What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, the PM6007 comes packed with pedigree and not-inconsiderable heaps of acclaim, all for a price that's been slashed heavily in recent times.
We tested the PM6007 at £499, but as it's been around a few years, that figure has plummeted to £369 at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds and Amazon. That's a stunning £130 saving on a very fine piece of hi-fi gear.
Best Marantz stereo amplifier deal
A former What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a five-star favourite, the Marantz PM6007 has been one of our favourite stereo amps below £500 for some years now. Entertaining to listen to and beautifully made, £130 off makes it supremely good value this Black Friday.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Amazon
When reviewed the Marantz PM6007 a while back, we awarded it five stars across the board for its excellent feature set, bold sound and substantial build quality. It's not easy to get the full set (we're a demanding bunch), and it ultimately led to the PM6007 becoming an esteemed Award winner and a firm favourite among our test team.
Back then, we described its sound as "smooth, full-bodied and balanced, with a pleasing spaciousness", and none of that has changed in the intervening years. Back when it cost a still-decent £499, we claimed it was "about as agreeable a performer as you could ask for at this price", so a drop to £369 only brings such a statement into sharper relief.
The five-star stereo amp offers 45 watts per channel and offers a range of inputs, including two pairs of stereo RCA inputs, support for a moving magnet phono stage, plus coaxial and optical inputs.
During testing, we were impressed by the performance of the amp's internal DAC, the headphone output, and the phono stage, with all three proving to be strong components that didn't compromise on sonic punch and entertainment.
The PM60007 doesn't have a USB input or Bluetooth, but there is a subwoofer output if you're looking to add some low-end muscle. The front panel of the PM6007 features a 6.3mm headphone jack and the usual equalisation, source selection and volume controls, as you'd expect.
Best of all, you've got a choice of finishes -- silver or black -- and a choice of retailers: Peter Tyson, Amazon or Richer Sounds. Take your pick and enjoy a belting amp with Award-winning pedigree.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
