If, like us, you love the retro appeal of internet radios, we have some good news. We've spotted a rare deal on the five star Revo SuperConnect Stereo.

For a limited time only, you can bag this internet radio for only £399 on Amazon, down from £489 it cost when we tested it.

Revo SuperConnect Stereo: was £488 now £399 at amazon.co.uk Save £90 on an internet radio that delivers in abundance. Alongside excellent sound quality, you'll get a slew of features that go well beyond a 'classic' radio. We also love the charming retro-modern aesthetic. At a pound under £400, it's worth every penny. Five stars

Keep in mind the SuperConnect Stereo is much more than just a DAB/FM radio. You'll also get access to Internet Radio, Spotify Connect, DLNA streaming and Bluetooth aptX wireless connectivity.

In our Revo SuperConnect Stereo review, our experts gave the unit five stars, praising its superior performance. The stereo serves up "superb sound alongside sleek retro-modern looks and a whole raft of features and connectivity options."

We love the range of physical connections, including RCA analogue output, 3.5mm aux in, a digital optical output and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As well as the usual FM, DAB/DAB+ and internet radio you’d expect from a radio, there are also wireless options thanks to wi-fi, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Deezer and Amazon Music.

As you'd expect, sound quality is outstanding for a radio its size. Two 3.5-inch BMR drivers powered by a 30W Class D amplifier deliver tracks that feel balanced, weighty and with far more depth and subtlety than you’d normally associate with a single radio unit.

The only thing that lets this device down is the lack of a ‘back button’ to simply hop backwards a step when you’ve delved into a menu category. Yes, okay, we're being picky. This issue aside, the SuperConnect is a seriously outstanding stereo.

The RRP of £489 might seem a little steep but at £399, it's more than worth it for fans of old-fashioned-looking internet radios with a modern twist. Jump over to Amazon to check out the deal for yourself.

