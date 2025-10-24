It's been a week since we unveiled the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winners and it proved to be a rather turbulent one, with new entries in almost all our home cinema categories.

The dust may have settled slightly, but retailers aren't hanging about with plenty of What Hi-Fi? Award-winners popping up with discounts this week.

It's a win-win situation all round, as you get top-quality tech without extortionate prices.

Not to be outdone, a few of our recommended products that missed out on an award have also seen discounts – including a whopping £1000 off a JBL stereo amplifier.

So whether you're after a gargantuan TV, an Award-winning soundbar system or five-star earbuds under £40, we have you covered.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £300 KEF LSX II: was £1,199 now £899 at Peter Tyson The KEF LSX II wireless speaker system may look the same as its predecessor, the KEF LSX, but it's what's happening internally that makes all the difference. Packed with features including KEF's W2 wireless streaming platform makes it a gateway for wireless connectivity, played out with excellent imaging and dynamics. You have to sign up to become a PT VIP, but it's totally free and takes a few seconds!

Save £500 LG C5: was £4,499 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds We've not reviewed the 83-inch version of the LG C5, but we're a big fan of the smaller sizes, including the 42-inch and 55-inch models. Both are five-star performers, which gives us enough confidence to recommend the behemoth model, especially given its £500 discount.

Lowest-ever price Save £1,000 JBL SA550 Classic: was £1,749 now £749 at Peter Tyson It's not every day that we see a deal as good as this. We tested the SA550 Classic at its full price and found it to be "a rich-sounding and entertaining amp". Now, with a £1000 discount, we think the appeal has gone up multiple notches. Expect stylish retro-inspired looks, a solid build, decent features, and a rich, likeable sound.

What Hi Fi? Award Winner Save £50 Hisense AX5125H: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H is a Dolby Atmos soundbar system that'll not only elevate your home cinema setup, but it'll do so at an incredibly reasonable price. It boasts amazing weight, scale and spaciousness for the money, and right now, you can save £50. Grab room-filling, sofa-shaking exuberance for a bargain price.

