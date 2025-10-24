Our dedicated deal hunters have found the best discounts on 83-inch TVs, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speakers and more
KEF, JBL and Sony are among the brands featured this week
It's been a week since we unveiled the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winners and it proved to be a rather turbulent one, with new entries in almost all our home cinema categories.
The dust may have settled slightly, but retailers aren't hanging about with plenty of What Hi-Fi? Award-winners popping up with discounts this week.
It's a win-win situation all round, as you get top-quality tech without extortionate prices.
Not to be outdone, a few of our recommended products that missed out on an award have also seen discounts – including a whopping £1000 off a JBL stereo amplifier.
So whether you're after a gargantuan TV, an Award-winning soundbar system or five-star earbuds under £40, we have you covered.
The KEF LSX II wireless speaker system may look the same as its predecessor, the KEF LSX, but it's what's happening internally that makes all the difference. Packed with features including KEF's W2 wireless streaming platform makes it a gateway for wireless connectivity, played out with excellent imaging and dynamics. You have to sign up to become a PT VIP, but it's totally free and takes a few seconds!
The Sony WF-C510 are fun-sounding, no-frills and affordable wireless earbuds. With their comfortable design, musical sound, multipoint Bluetooth and 11-hour battery life, £35 is a bargain. Just make sure to check which colours are in stock!
We've not reviewed the 83-inch version of the LG C5, but we're a big fan of the smaller sizes, including the 42-inch and 55-inch models. Both are five-star performers, which gives us enough confidence to recommend the behemoth model, especially given its £500 discount.
It's not every day that we see a deal as good as this. We tested the SA550 Classic at its full price and found it to be "a rich-sounding and entertaining amp". Now, with a £1000 discount, we think the appeal has gone up multiple notches. Expect stylish retro-inspired looks, a solid build, decent features, and a rich, likeable sound.
If we were to recommend an entertaining pair of headphones for under £100, then it would have to be the Grado SR80x. These five-star performers produce a sound that is remarkably open, entertaining and detailed. They are great value at their full price, let alone with £31 off.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
The Hisense AX5125H is a Dolby Atmos soundbar system that'll not only elevate your home cinema setup, but it'll do so at an incredibly reasonable price. It boasts amazing weight, scale and spaciousness for the money, and right now, you can save £50. Grab room-filling, sofa-shaking exuberance for a bargain price.
Price match: Argos
MORE:
All four of the best 2025 flagship OLED TVs are on sale, and I have ranked them so you know which to buy
Seven things I wish I had known before having a bespoke TV cabinet made
These are the seven scarily good tunes we've been using for testing this month
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.