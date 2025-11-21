It's not Black Friday until next week – though you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

Retailers kicked off their Black Friday sales earlier than ever, with Amazon officially kicking off proceedings on Thursday.

This does, however, mean we've had bucketloads of genuinely great deals already, with more surely on the way.

If you're looking for up-to-the-minute deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2025 deals live hub, while our Black Friday survival guide has tips and tricks from our veteran staff members to get you through the deals madness.

For now though, here are some truly brilliant deals we've seen this week.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save £200 KEF LSX II LT: was £899 now £699 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Read more Read less ▼ With a cohesive, effortlessly balanced performance, full, well-formed bass, and a compact, desktop-size design, the KEF LSX II LT offers incredible value. And, at £699, it is now at the lowest price we've seen for this Award-winner. <p>You can also get a free AudioQuest Pearl 48 HDMI Cable worth £54.95 if you're a Sevenoaks Reward Member – and if you're not, it's completely free to sign up!<p><strong>Deal on all colourways You can also get a free AudioQuest Pearl 48 HDMI Cable worth £54.95 if you're a Sevenoaks Reward Member – and if you're not, it's completely free to sign up! Deal on all colourways

