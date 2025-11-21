Our Black Friday deal experts have found mega savings on Sony Bravia TVs, Sonos soundbars, KEF speakers and more

Apple, JBL and, of course, Amazon are among the brands joining in the Black Friday bonanza

The Sony Bravia 8 II showing the sun shining through a wooded area, with the Deals of the Week logo overlaid on top.
(Image credit: Future)

It's not Black Friday until next week – though you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

Retailers kicked off their Black Friday sales earlier than ever, with Amazon officially kicking off proceedings on Thursday.

Sony WF-C510
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £200
Sonos Arc Ultra: was £999 now £799 at Amazon
The Sonos Arc Ultra is a phenomenal soundbar, offering clean, precise and spacious three-dimensional sound, deep and expressive bass and terrific detail. It's the soundbar we'd recommend to most people, and with £200 off, it's an excellent Black Friday deal.

<p><strong>Deal also at <a href="https://richer-sounds-plc-affiliate-programme.pxf.io/c/221109/438189/7783?subId1=whathifi-gb-1892269550049358396&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fsonos-arc-ultra-black%2F%3Futm_source%3Demailmarketing%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3D20251120__streaming__active%26utm_content%3D2025-11-20" target="_blank">Richer Sounds
LG OLED evo AI C5 83-inch TV 2025
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £70
JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £100 at Argos
This is, without question, the best deal you'll find so far on the JBL Charge 6. Amazon has been trumped by Argos this time, with the latter retailer knocking the Charge to the lowest price we've ever seen for JBL's Award-winning Bluetooth speaker. In our view, you won't find a better deal throughout Black Friday.

<p><a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=whathifi-gb-5314228331420762735&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fjbl-charge-6-bluetooth-waterproof-portable-speaker%2Fblack%2Fp113592407%3Fs_ppc%3D2dx_mixed_technology_BAU%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20155421231%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD2el1xsXorWY6Fud38b_EBuiMVWu%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAuIDJBhBoEiwAxhgyFu-7nJtmHvFcOHexzmW4D6uasYQFXmXaWjynj-YoQ1L7Nl2A3yhf-BoC9dwQAvD_BwE" target="_blank"><strong>Deal also at John Lewis
Sony Bravia 8 II
What HiFi? Awards Winner
Save £900
Sony Bravia 8 II: was £2,599 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.

<p>Remember to use the code RSTV100 to bring the price down to £1699 at checkout. <br /><strong>Also available at <a href="https://sevenoakssoundandvision.pxf.io/c/221109/2903710/34070?subId1=whathifi-gb-4163289971130994648&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-69084-sony-bravia-8-ii-k55xr8m2-55-4k-oled-tv.aspx" target="_blank"><strong>Sevenoaks<strong>, <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=whathifi-gb-1194626399547662262&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fsony-bravia-8-ii-k55xr8m25bp-2025-qd-oled-hdr-4k-ultra-hd-smart-google-tv-55-inch-with-dolby-atmos-black%2Fp113683785" target="_blank"><strong>John Lewis<br /><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0FG465NBM%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£1799 at Amazon<strong>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=whathifi-gb-1267049654509037143&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-bravia-8-ii-55-qdoled-4k-hdr-smart-tv-k55xr8m25bp-10282779.html" target="_blank"><strong>£1799 at Currys<strong>, <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l3NS7I/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Fsony-k55xr8m25bp-55-bravia-8-ii-oled-4k-google-tv-2025" target="_blank"><strong>£1799 at Peter Tyson
Grado SR80x
Five stars
Save £60
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £169 at Amazon
Despite being a previous-gen product, the AirPods Pro 2 are still some of Apple's best-sounding earbuds. The five-star rating shows just how highly we rate them. They've got good ANC, enjoyable sound, and they fit comfortably. Snap them up now for a record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation)
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save 43% (£30)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation): was £70 now £40 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may be a mouthful to say, but it's an accomplished plug-and-play streaming device that we found excelled at delivering a crisp, rich and cinematic image and better sound than its Google-derived competitor. This 4K streamer is an excellent value for money option overall, and we challenge you to find an app it doesn't support.

KEF LSXII Wireless Bookshelf Speakers
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £200
KEF LSX II LT: was £899 now £699 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
With a cohesive, effortlessly balanced performance, full, well-formed bass, and a compact, desktop-size design, the KEF LSX II LT offers incredible value. And, at £699, it is now at the lowest price we've seen for this Award-winner.

<p>You can also get a free AudioQuest Pearl 48 HDMI Cable worth £54.95 if you're a Sevenoaks Reward Member – and if you're not, it's completely free to sign up!<p><strong>Deal on all colourways
