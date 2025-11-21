Our Black Friday deal experts have found mega savings on Sony Bravia TVs, Sonos soundbars, KEF speakers and more
Apple, JBL and, of course, Amazon are among the brands joining in the Black Friday bonanza
It's not Black Friday until next week – though you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise.
Retailers kicked off their Black Friday sales earlier than ever, with Amazon officially kicking off proceedings on Thursday.
This does, however, mean we've had bucketloads of genuinely great deals already, with more surely on the way.
If you're looking for up-to-the-minute deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2025 deals live hub, while our Black Friday survival guide has tips and tricks from our veteran staff members to get you through the deals madness.
For now though, here are some truly brilliant deals we've seen this week.
The Sonos Arc Ultra is a phenomenal soundbar, offering clean, precise and spacious three-dimensional sound, deep and expressive bass and terrific detail. It's the soundbar we'd recommend to most people, and with £200 off, it's an excellent Black Friday deal.<p><strong>Deal also at <a href="https://richer-sounds-plc-affiliate-programme.pxf.io/c/221109/438189/7783?subId1=whathifi-gb-1892269550049358396&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fsonos-arc-ultra-black%2F%3Futm_source%3Demailmarketing%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3D20251120__streaming__active%26utm_content%3D2025-11-20" target="_blank">Richer Sounds
This is, without question, the best deal you'll find so far on the JBL Charge 6. Amazon has been trumped by Argos this time, with the latter retailer knocking the Charge to the lowest price we've ever seen for JBL's Award-winning Bluetooth speaker. In our view, you won't find a better deal throughout Black Friday.<p><a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=whathifi-gb-5314228331420762735&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fjbl-charge-6-bluetooth-waterproof-portable-speaker%2Fblack%2Fp113592407%3Fs_ppc%3D2dx_mixed_technology_BAU%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20155421231%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD2el1xsXorWY6Fud38b_EBuiMVWu%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAuIDJBhBoEiwAxhgyFu-7nJtmHvFcOHexzmW4D6uasYQFXmXaWjynj-YoQ1L7Nl2A3yhf-BoC9dwQAvD_BwE" target="_blank"><strong>Deal also at John Lewis
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.<p>Remember to use the code RSTV100 to bring the price down to £1699 at checkout. <br /><strong>Also available at <a href="https://sevenoakssoundandvision.pxf.io/c/221109/2903710/34070?subId1=whathifi-gb-4163289971130994648&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-69084-sony-bravia-8-ii-k55xr8m2-55-4k-oled-tv.aspx" target="_blank"><strong>Sevenoaks<strong>, <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=whathifi-gb-1194626399547662262&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fsony-bravia-8-ii-k55xr8m25bp-2025-qd-oled-hdr-4k-ultra-hd-smart-google-tv-55-inch-with-dolby-atmos-black%2Fp113683785" target="_blank"><strong>John Lewis<br /><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0FG465NBM%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£1799 at Amazon<strong>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=whathifi-gb-1267049654509037143&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-bravia-8-ii-55-qdoled-4k-hdr-smart-tv-k55xr8m25bp-10282779.html" target="_blank"><strong>£1799 at Currys<strong>, <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l3NS7I/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Fsony-k55xr8m25bp-55-bravia-8-ii-oled-4k-google-tv-2025" target="_blank"><strong>£1799 at Peter Tyson
Despite being a previous-gen product, the AirPods Pro 2 are still some of Apple's best-sounding earbuds. The five-star rating shows just how highly we rate them. They've got good ANC, enjoyable sound, and they fit comfortably. Snap them up now for a record-low price.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may be a mouthful to say, but it's an accomplished plug-and-play streaming device that we found excelled at delivering a crisp, rich and cinematic image and better sound than its Google-derived competitor. This 4K streamer is an excellent value for money option overall, and we challenge you to find an app it doesn't support.
With a cohesive, effortlessly balanced performance, full, well-formed bass, and a compact, desktop-size design, the KEF LSX II LT offers incredible value. And, at £699, it is now at the lowest price we've seen for this Award-winner.<p>You can also get a free AudioQuest Pearl 48 HDMI Cable worth £54.95 if you're a Sevenoaks Reward Member – and if you're not, it's completely free to sign up!<p><strong>Deal on all colourways
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
