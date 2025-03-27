Save big on Epson's brightest home entertainment projector yet

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing and alongside deals on the latest audio equipment we're also seeing some fantastic offers on projectors. That is no less true than on the Epson EH-LS800W 4K PRO-UHD projector that you can now pick up for a discounted price of £2599.99.

Ultra Short Throw projectors like this remain one of the best ways to guarantee the best home entertainment experience. And if you'd like to go with a brand name you can trust then we think highly of what Epson has achieved here, with output that is bright enough to combat ambient light and a 120Hz refresh rate that is perfect for gaming.

Best Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800 deal

Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800: was £3,300.99 now £2,599.99 at Amazon This projector bosses it in brightly lit rooms. 4000 lumens of brightness looks fantastic with contrast unaffected. We wouldn't recommend it for a dimly lit cinema set-up, but if that's not what you're working with then this is a fantastic home cinema projector.

In our Epson EH-LS800W 4K PRO-UHD review we gave the projector a solid and respectable four out of five stars. We would have bumped that up to the full five had it not been for the fact that dark scenes look too grey and the picture sometimes seems a bit soft. As a result, we found it "a decent bright room projector, but it becomes much less convincing when you dim the lights".

The 4000 lumens of claimed brightness beats even the Leica Cine 1 – a result that perhaps owes something to the Epson’s use of an LCD rather than DLP-based optical system. This impressive brightness delivers a more noticeable step up from SDR to HDR sources, with both baseline brightness levels and intensity of bright peaks, than the vast majority of other projectors can.

The brightness levels could result in poor saturation but that's not the case with the EH-LS800W. Instead, it consistently looks rich and vivid. LCD technology also enables it to deliver its brightness without showing any hint of the rainbow effect (colour striping noise) that usually crops up to some degree with UST projectors that use DLP technology.

The main problem with the LS800 is that it can’t rein in its eye-catching brightness well during dark scenes. Where there should be blackness in an image you instead get a pretty milky grey colour that robs dark scenes of their naturalism and, at times, quite a lot of shadow detail, leaving proceedings looking rather flat and hollow.

It’s important to stress that some of the LS800’s limitations – especially its lack of black depth – become much less noticeable if you’re using it in a room with ambient light. As a result, if you know your environment will mitigate the projector's limitations, then the Epson EH-LS800W at a price of £2599.99 is well worth a look.

