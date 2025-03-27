Save big on Epson's brightest home entertainment projector yet

News
By published

A £700 discount makes the premium projector that little bit more affordable

UST projector: Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800W
(Image credit: Future)

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing and alongside deals on the latest audio equipment we're also seeing some fantastic offers on projectors. That is no less true than on the Epson EH-LS800W 4K PRO-UHD projector that you can now pick up for a discounted price of £2599.99.

Ultra Short Throw projectors like this remain one of the best ways to guarantee the best home entertainment experience. And if you'd like to go with a brand name you can trust then we think highly of what Epson has achieved here, with output that is bright enough to combat ambient light and a 120Hz refresh rate that is perfect for gaming.

Best Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800 deal 

Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800
Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800: was £3,300.99 now £2,599.99 at Amazon

This projector bosses it in brightly lit rooms. 4000 lumens of brightness looks fantastic with contrast unaffected. We wouldn't recommend it for a dimly lit cinema set-up, but if that's not what you're working with then this is a fantastic home cinema projector.

View Deal

In our Epson EH-LS800W 4K PRO-UHD review we gave the projector a solid and respectable four out of five stars. We would have bumped that up to the full five had it not been for the fact that dark scenes look too grey and the picture sometimes seems a bit soft. As a result, we found it "a decent bright room projector, but it becomes much less convincing when you dim the lights".

The 4000 lumens of claimed brightness beats even the Leica Cine 1 – a result that perhaps owes something to the Epson’s use of an LCD rather than DLP-based optical system. This impressive brightness delivers a more noticeable step up from SDR to HDR sources, with both baseline brightness levels and intensity of bright peaks, than the vast majority of other projectors can.

The brightness levels could result in poor saturation but that's not the case with the EH-LS800W. Instead, it consistently looks rich and vivid. LCD technology also enables it to deliver its brightness without showing any hint of the rainbow effect (colour striping noise) that usually crops up to some degree with UST projectors that use DLP technology.

The main problem with the LS800 is that it can’t rein in its eye-catching brightness well during dark scenes. Where there should be blackness in an image you instead get a pretty milky grey colour that robs dark scenes of their naturalism and, at times, quite a lot of shadow detail, leaving proceedings looking rather flat and hollow.

It’s important to stress that some of the LS800’s limitations – especially its lack of black depth – become much less noticeable if you’re using it in a room with ambient light. As a result, if you know your environment will mitigate the projector's limitations, then the Epson EH-LS800W at a price of £2599.99 is well worth a look.

MORE:

Read our full Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800 review

Our pick of the best projectors you can buy right now

These are the best projector deals available right market

Paul Hatton
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Wireless Headphones
Focal Bathys Mg
Focal's high-end wireless headphones promise improved comfort, better ANC and greater musical precision
Sony WH-1000XM4 on a table with a plant
Some of our favourite-ever five-star wireless headphones have plummeted to nearly half price – £172 off!
Apple AirPods Max 2024 in blue finish on bookshelf
Lossless audio and wired listening finally come to the AirPods Max
Bone conduction headphones
Samsung to launch its first bone conduction headphones this summer, report says
Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 wireless over-ear headphones
Beyerdynamic Aventho 300
T+A Solitaire T Cognac white in case
The 'benchmark setting' T+A Solitaire T wireless headphones have a boozy new look
Latest in News
Streaming stick: Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is nearly half price with this Big Spring Sale deal
A graphic combining the logos of Napster and Infinite Reality.
Napster's new owner wants to make it more like Bandcamp
Pro-Ject Automat A1.2 turntable
Pro-Ject's fully automatic, plug-and-play turntable aims to make vinyl replay even more user-friendly
Apple Music Classical screenshot banner image
Apple Music Classical's trio of updates are designed to bring you closer to the great works
The 65-inch Samsung S95C OLED TV photographed on a wooden table in a living room. On the display is the Netflix homescreen.
Samsung TV owners can finally get better HDR from Netflix
Focal Bathys Mg
Focal's high-end wireless headphones promise improved comfort, better ANC and greater musical precision